Ogilvy creates #RestartRight campaign for ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched #RestartRight campaign to create awareness about its revamped health insurance portfolio.

The campaign created by Ogilvy has been launched in mass media with focus on digital channels and new-age platforms like OTT.

The campaign is two-fold. The first phase involves a brand led communication which exemplifies the current situation where consumers are hesitant given the pandemic but are trying their best to work through the constraints. Depicting various ‘slice of life’ situations, it shows a lady inviting her friend home after a long time, but first makes sure she sanitizes her hands before entering. In another instance, a mother returning home from work stops her daughter from coming close to her, but then hugs her after she has taken a shower. In this way, the communication persuades people to ‘Restart’ life, but in the ‘Right’ way. At the same time, it communicates its own adoption to the ‘new normal’ and upgrading of its health insurance solutions that align to the new normal.

The main communication will be followed by specific benefit driven creatives which bring out the individual offerings that form part of the brand’s health insurance ‘new age’ solutions. These include benefits such as tele-consulting a doctor 24x7, online medicines order & delivery and insurance for treatment availed at home. The benefit driven videos again showcase constraints faced by consumers due to the lockdown and how the revamped offerings remove the said hurdle. For instance, if a consumer is hesitating to visit a doctor, ICICI Lombard’s tele-consult facility enables her to seek expert medical advice on the phone itself including obtaining an e-prescription that can be ordered online.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, says: “Amid the lockdown relaxations, consumers are wanting to restart life but hesitating to do so, amid the heightened health concern. At ICICI Lombard, we understand this ‘new normal’ situation and have accordingly reoriented ourselves by introducing relevant solutions for our customers. Our new campaign that showcases new age benefits reassures customers that by following safety protocols and equipping themselves with our health insurance solutions, they can go ahead and #RestartRight.”

According to Talha Bin Mohsin and Mahesh Parab, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai, “The new normal has brought with it new uncertainties that have left us with a lot of unanswered questions. We all are trying to make sense of the new range of do’s and don’ts. But even in these testing times we wanted to tell people that ICICI Lombard has suitably adapted its services to help its customers adapt to the new normal, seamlessly. While the world awaits a restart, our new health insurance solutions are here to make it right.”