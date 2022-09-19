Oakley launches next phase of ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign with Rohit Sharma

Oakley, sports performance eyewear player, has released the next chapter of its campaign ‘Be Who You Are’ featuring Team India Captain Rohit Sharma. This is the third year of association for ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma with Oakley, where he stars in an inspirational campaign film celebrating self-expression and encouraging people to embrace and believe in themselves.

The new ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign film is a short narrative on Rohit Sharma’s journey, highlighting his individual attitude and spirit. The film touches upon that one moment in Rohit’s life, where he is seen looking at his life from a vantage point – the sum of all the events and challenges that have led him to his present glory. All the ups and downs, all the struggles and battles throughout his career, all of it crystallized into one sink or swim moment; a message he is keen to share with the community in the hope of inspiring them on their own personal journey. And this is the basis for the ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign film.

“We are elated to be strengthening our partnership with Rohit Sharma to bring to life the next chapter of our iconic ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign. Through this campaign we want to inspire people to live out their dreams and passions by celebrating their personal journeys. Oakley as a brand has always forged ahead in its endeavour to bring communities and people together and with this new chapter we wanted to create a universal message that inspires everyone to truly be who they are!” said Sahil Jandial, Brand Business Manager, Oakley India.

Commenting on the campaign Rohit Sharma, shared, “I believe that faith in oneself and trust in one’s abilities can enable an individual to achieve what they strive for. I have been fortunate to be living my dream because I decided to pursue my passion with self-belief and motivation. I am pleased to partner with Oakley which as a brand shares the same ideology as mine to push boundaries of performance. Together, we look forward to inspiring people to overcome their hurdles and achieve greatness.’’

Rohit Sharma has sported Oakley eyewear multiple times on & off the pitch. In the latest campaign, Rohit is seen sporting the latest styles such as Encoder, Radar EV Path, CMDN and Leffingwell.

Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the latest campaign. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital and print, for audiences across the country.

Speaking of the thought behind the campaign, Adrijaa Sanyal, Senior Creative Director at Brandmovers India said, “Rohit has one of the most interesting and inspiring stories in the history of Indian cricket and we wanted to highlight his experience in our communication piece. The idea was to convey the brand’s ideologies through his story and because Rohit is such a strong representation of the brand core message of ‘Be Who You Are’, it worked out brilliantly for us.”

