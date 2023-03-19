Noise’s World Sleep Day campaign underscores the importance of healthy sleep cycle
The #GetYourEight digital campaign reiterates the vitality of getting in your eight hours of sleep to ensure productivity
Noise underscores the importance of eight hours of sleep with the launch of their digital campaign #GetYourEight this World Sleep Day. With sleep accounting for nearly one third of our lives, our daily routines and behavior can be impacted without a healthy sleep cycle. The campaign is a visual reminder of what your day will look like sans eight hours of sleep. The social media campaign shows a video of a person walking around lifeless and exhausted like a Zombie, emphasizing further on what one will look like without 8 hours of sleep.
Sleep is an intricate and complex mechanism which has been studied by researchers from around the world. The importance of eight hours of sleep has been emphasized multiple times. Research conducted by Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) has highlighted that upto eight hours of sleep each day is crucial to maintain brain health, even as one ages.
Keeping in line with this, the Noise #GetYourEight digital campaign, currently live on Instagram with a mix of reels and quirky posts around sleep, is a gentle reminder to get your eight hours of sleep. Furthermore, sleeping for the recommended number of hours is vital, but what’s even more vital is how well you sleep. It specifically entails determining how peaceful and restorative your sleep is which can be determined by the duration, continuity and depth of sleep. Noise, with its smart wearable technology helps users track and improve their sleeping pattern and sleep cycle. In addition to Noise’s feature-rich smartwatches, the NoiseFit app, one of the top health tracking apps in the app store offers a one-stop solution to meaningful insights that elevate the quality of sleep while closely monitoring sleeping patterns. The app gives users their sleep score based on different parameters informing them about the quality of their sleep while providing inputs on how to improvise them. Not just that, it shows the heart rate variance during sleep which gives the user a complete graph of his heart rate during sleep.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Joy Personal Care gets Disha Patani as brand ambassador
The actor has kicked off a digital campaign for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. A campaign introducing Disha and the new product range is live across digital and social media platforms.
Disha Patani will be featured in a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for Joy's newly launched product range. As a part of the campaign, a TVC with Disha will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "The newly launched sunscreen range is an exciting development for JOY, as we continue to provide customers with a wide variety of products that meet their changing needs. Our sun protection range is designed to offer superior protection from damaging UV rays and other environmental pollutants while nourishing and brightening the skin. By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."
Poulomi Roy, CMO of RSH Global, said, "We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life. We have carefully crafted a comprehensive campaign for our newly launched sunscreen range which takes into account the latest trends in skincare technology, customer needs and preferences, and the competitive landscape. We are confident that with Disha on board, the campaign will not only create awareness but also help us reach our target audience and drive sales of our new sunscreen range."
Talking about her association with Joy Personal Care, Disha Patani said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Joy Personal Care family. Protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays is essential, and Joy's natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I'm confident that with Joy's sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador for south markets
Brings new TVC with the actor titled Super Feel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Lux Industries Limited has roped in actor Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi for the South market. To this effect, Lux Cozi is currently running a new television commercial campaign titled 'Super Feel' which features Vijay, emphasizing the comfort that Lux Cozi products provide to its customers of all ages. Yellow Beetle Films has created this 30-second TVC campaign, which is directed by Deven Munjal and Vaibhav Misra.
Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “Lux Cozi has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception and has been keeping a stronghold in the inner garment sector by its constant innovation and marketing strategies to connect with the audience. Being a consumer-driven brand, we believe in appointing brand ambassadors who help our customers connect better with us. We are confident that Vijay's onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi, will help us to collaborate better with our consumers in the South.”
Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said, “Lux Cozi has an extensive market presence in the rest of India and under our strategic brand approach, it is now time to focus on capturing around 35% market share in South India in the next six months. Thus, we have associated with Vijay to help establish an instant connect with our target consumers in the south and ensure a deeper penetration and recall of our brand among them. Vijay’s dedication to staying fit, healthy, and always charming admirably synergizes with Lux Cozi’s brand ethos of ensuring comfort and a durable lifestyle. We strongly ‘feel’ that the campaign will be appreciated well by our consumers.”
The TVC begins with Vijay Devarakonda walking through an ignited walkthrough on a film set wearing a Lux Cozi vest, with the Lux Cozi undergarment strap visible on his waist. He mentions "Super Feel Undi Ro!” to the surprise of the director. This happens two more times, each time on adventurous sets, demonstrating Vijay's effortless machismo and the director's growing confusion. Finally, the director walks up to him and asks what he is talking about. Vijay smirks, spins her around in his arms, and points at his Lux Cozi vest. We see Vijay walk back towards the camera and repeat, "Lux Cozi Super Feel Undi Ro!”
Deven Munjal, Director, Yellow Beetle Films, said “While working on the ad, the only thing we focused on was the word ‘feel’. Lux Cozi being an undergarment brand, has always focussed on comforting the consumers with a feel-good factor when one wears it. We curated the TVC keeping that in mind. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Vijay and making the TVC; we hope that it will be loved by every single consumer as well.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rasna back with ‘We love you Rasna’ summer campaign
The TVC will be aired across national and regional GEC, movie, music, news and kids channels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Rasna has launched a new TVC at the onset of the summer, with their favourite and highly recognised Rasna girl cheering to “We love you Rasna” alongside many guests attending a celebration in the TVC.
In a recent market research study conducted by Rasna, it was found that around 60% of the consumption of Rasna products was attributed to age groups other than those of children. Standing testament to the findings of this study, the new TVC is targeted at all age groups, the company said.
As seen in the TVC, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying Rasna products at an affluent outdoor garden party. Keeping in theme with Rasna’s quirky and light – hearted approach to their brand communication, guests can be seen trying to trick the young Rasna girl out of her drink, followed by the slogan “Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna”.
The ad highlights Rasna’s traditional concentrate range as well as the instant powders, squashes and syrups. It also brings attention to the other benefits of Rasna products, in terms of healthy ingredients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Glucose as well as high fruit content vis-a- vis competition/ synthetic products.
Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said, "The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”
The new TVC will be aired across India’s most popular national and regional GEC channels, Movie Channels, Music Channels, News Channels, Kids channels as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other Social Media platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
QMS MAS enlists Kapil Dev as face of the brand
Unveils ad with him for launch of Q Devices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:27 PM | 2 min read
QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services) has on boarded former cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices: You can count on them for the launch of their medical diagnostic devices, Q-Devices, featuring the veteran cricketer.
“In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, diligence, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he connects with the millennials as well as Gen Z due to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand,” the company said.
The ad deploys a humorous narrative showing Kapil Dev in a cheerful mood, celebrating the convenience and wide array of Q-Devices. The ad is being promoted on various platforms such as digital media, OTT, and social media.
Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Kapil Dev said, “The current scenario in the country has put the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes easily available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’
The ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign features Vinay Pathak as the concerned father
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:59 PM | 3 min read
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.
The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.
Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.
The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.
Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."
Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”
Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wondrlab appointed as creative AOR for HDFC Bank’s tech-first services
The agency will lead communication solutions for the bank’s tech-first services
By Neeta Nair | Mar 15, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has learnt that HDFC Bank has appointed Wondrlab as its creative partner for its tech-first services. Wondrlab will be responsible for marketing the current and upcoming digital properties of HDFC Bank, to drive growth in its digital business.
Leo Burnett won the HDFC Bank creative account in 2015 and is still handling the other part of the business.
Confirming the development, Ashish Morone, Head - Brand and Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank, told exchange4media, “At HDFC Bank, we intend to change the way India banks. Our aim is to digitise and simplify the banking experience for all consumers and we’re excited to welcome Wondrlab as our partner in this journey. Their expertise in dynamic creative marketing capabilities and understanding of the digital ecosystem makes them the perfect fit for our future-forward journey.”
Morone further said that the mandate for the part of the business handed over to Wondrlab is new.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Wondrlab said: “As a full-funnel MarTech company, we at Wondrlab are proud of the trust placed in us by India’s largest private sector bank. The HDFC Bank mandate offers us wonderful prospects to create innovative work integrating creativity, data, and technology in the campaigns, going forward.”
HDFC Bank wants to bring about a tectonic shift in its digital offerings by creating journeys that are simple, convenient and hassle-free. It will soon allow its consumers to seamlessly transact, invest, borrow and acquire various banking products and avail of banking services digitally. The idea is to create momentum in modernising the way Indians bank.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye
Campaign comprises three films
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan
As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -
- Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X
- Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums
- ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured
The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.
Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim.
Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”
The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube