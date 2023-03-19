Noise’s World Sleep Day campaign underscores the importance of healthy sleep cycle

Noise underscores the importance of eight hours of sleep with the launch of their digital campaign #GetYourEight this World Sleep Day. With sleep accounting for nearly one third of our lives, our daily routines and behavior can be impacted without a healthy sleep cycle. The campaign is a visual reminder of what your day will look like sans eight hours of sleep. The social media campaign shows a video of a person walking around lifeless and exhausted like a Zombie, emphasizing further on what one will look like without 8 hours of sleep.

Sleep is an intricate and complex mechanism which has been studied by researchers from around the world. The importance of eight hours of sleep has been emphasized multiple times. Research conducted by Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) has highlighted that upto eight hours of sleep each day is crucial to maintain brain health, even as one ages.

Keeping in line with this, the Noise #GetYourEight digital campaign, currently live on Instagram with a mix of reels and quirky posts around sleep, is a gentle reminder to get your eight hours of sleep. Furthermore, sleeping for the recommended number of hours is vital, but what’s even more vital is how well you sleep. It specifically entails determining how peaceful and restorative your sleep is which can be determined by the duration, continuity and depth of sleep. Noise, with its smart wearable technology helps users track and improve their sleeping pattern and sleep cycle. In addition to Noise’s feature-rich smartwatches, the NoiseFit app, one of the top health tracking apps in the app store offers a one-stop solution to meaningful insights that elevate the quality of sleep while closely monitoring sleeping patterns. The app gives users their sleep score based on different parameters informing them about the quality of their sleep while providing inputs on how to improvise them. Not just that, it shows the heart rate variance during sleep which gives the user a complete graph of his heart rate during sleep.

