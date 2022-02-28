Nivetha Pethuraj features in toothsi's new campaign on clear aligners

The brand is leveraging the campaign to explore and outreach the GenZ and Millenials in South India

toothsi, the D2C brand specialized in providing affordable and invisible teeth aligners, today announced the launch of their new digital advertising campaign on Clear Aligners featuring renowned South Indian actress Nivetha Pethuraj. toothsi is leveraging the campaign to explore and outreach the GenZ and Millenials in South India and is all set to unite/pair up with the youthful and upbeat attitude of Pethuraj in its latest campaign.

The brand has worked towards solving the problem of teeth misalignment and providing its users with an easy, contemporary, and affordable solution since its inception.

In this latest campaign, Nivetha engages and empathizes with the people who have inhibitions to smile openly due to teeth misalignment issues. Nivetha highlights the aesthetics of toothsi’s clear aligners that are affordable, invisible, convenient, and give the user comfort and confidence to smile freely. Through this campaign, the brand showcases its utility and importance in one’s life.

Shuchita Wadhwa, Head of Marketing, toothsi said, “We are extremely excited to have Nivetha on board for our latest campaign. With this collaboration, we intend to explore and reach the audience in South India. Nivetha, the young, vibrant, and talented actress resonates perfectly with the youthful brand like toothsi. The campaign serves as an opportunity for us to connect and build a strong brand presence with her fans and audience.”

Speaking on the collaboration Nivetha Pethuraj said, “Smile is the best make-up that anyone can wear. I am delighted to associate with toothsi, who aim to empower people by delivering their desired smile.”

