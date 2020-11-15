Nilon’s launches #ChashniWaliDiwali as its latest campaign

Nilon’s India has launched its latest campaign #ChashniWaliDiwali, highlighted by millennial content creators using the new Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box to light up their festivities!



A Diwali without traditional sweets is incomplete to say the least, and other alternatives like chocolates, festive gift packs do not carry the same essence as the good old mithai. With their campaign, Nilon’s shows how easy it is for people to upgrade their Diwali dish-list by making scrumptious desi sweets in the comfort of their homes. With celebrations now being more safety-inclusive than ever, the brand realized how this festival is a perfect opportunity to bring forward a simple hack to indulge in delicious treats safely. How did they do it? By launching a limited time offering, the Nilon’s Sweet Utsav Box which helps you make Gulab Jamun, Malpua, Jalebi and Kheer in a matter of minutes!

Talking about the campaign, Rajheev Agrawal, Director & CEO, Nilon’s shares, “Right from the start, we were very confident with what we had to offer. With Diwali around the corner and so many festive gift packs appearing in the market, Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box cut the clutter owing to its exclusive offering. Here is a gift pack which helps you make delicious mithais at home, without the risk of stepping out! To top it off, our campaign wore the language and attitude of millennials to strike the right chord and deliver the message light-heartedly.”

The month-long campaign started with a small surprise activity with content creators; Nilon’s dropped off the box of happiness at each of their doors along with a sweet Diwali wish. What followed was a flurry of social activities, like unorthodox and personalized recipe videos and getting ready for Diwali snippets to name a few! This was paired with a seamless integration of Amazon and Flipkart from where people could order the pack for their own homes, as the brand simultaneously served the audience with the chashni of festivities.

“Diwali has always been very coveted for brands, giving them a perfect opportunity to be relatable and to become a part of larger celebrations. With Nilon’s, our goal has always been to embrace our innate Indian-ness without losing touch of the customer persona. This time around, the team has done a wonderful job of leveraging that opportunity with a digital-first campaign for Diwali that is soaked in the sweet fervour of happiness, celebration and indulgence”, said Gopal Krishnan, Founder & MD, M&C Saatchi February, recollecting his thoughts about the campaign.

Nilon’s #ChashniWaliDiwali enjoyed its fair share of limelight as it has reached the screens of over 10 million Indians, with more on its way. Safe to say, it was quite a firecracker performance by Nilon’s.