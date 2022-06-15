Nestle Munch creates metaverse meet-and-greet for cricket fans

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Nestle Munch has created one of a kind Meet & Greet in the metaverse for this T20 season.

This gives cricket fans a chance to meet their heroes of crunch in the Munch Metaverse.

Amit Rangra, Vice President and Executive Business Director at J Walter Thompson, shared the campaign on social media, saying: "Super excited to share our latest work on #metaverse where we at Wunderman Thompson conceptualised and created meet n greet for #cricket fans in metaverse for Nestle Munch. A hybrid experience that allowed players to be in the metaverse through not just their avatars but also be present through their video feed for live interactions with their fans. Multiple engagements for fans and teams over a period of 7 days."

The campaign creates a unique experience for fans who get to enter the metaverse environment through their avatars and meet the avatars of cricket players and even click pictures together.

