Nescafé celebrates India’s heroes in new campaign

Nescafé Ready-To-Drink cold coffee has launched an inspiring new campaign “Thoda Aur Machaa”. Through a 3-part video series, the campaign brings forth stories of real Gen Z heroes who believe that their actions and attitude can make a meaningful impact.

On being part of the campaign, 23-year-old Malhar Kalambe, founder of NGO “Beach Please” shares “The most prominent type of waste we come across during our clean-up drives is plastic packaging. I'm glad that brands like Nescafé RTD are plastic neutral and are taking greater strides towards sustainability.”

Animal rights activist Zabi Khan featuring in this campaign commented: “Animals rights are as important as human rights, and I won’t stop till every cage is empty.” Rayna Singh, an 18-year-old, teaches self-defence to girls in underprivileged areas. She says, “Self defence is important for every girl, not just for safety, but also for self-confidence.” The three real heroes appreciated Nescafé RTD for choosing changemakers like them to represent the brand.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mehernosh Malia, Head–Dairy Business, Nestlé India said, “There is a change happening and Nescafé RTD cold coffee is celebrating this. The Gen Z in India today are not walking the beaten path. They are truly being the change they want to see. We are super-inspired by the real stories of these young heroes. There are 100s of such stories - Malhar, Zabi and Rayna are the first stories amongst them that we would like to share with you.”

The campaign has been conceptualized in partnership with Lowe Lintas.

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas Gurugram office stated: “Stimulation and indulgence- for us Nescafé RTD cold- coffee’s product truth was in those two words. Indulgence is the reward for your hard work. While stimulation lent by coffee is the push to go forth! In a very refreshing, clutter-breaking format Nescafé RTD cold-coffee encourages the youth to “continue rocking a little more” or as a Gen-z would put it, ‘Thoda aur Machaa’!”

This campaign will be promoted nationally across digital and social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and OTT platforms like Sony Liv.

