Neeraj Chopra goes gaga over himself in new CRED ad

CRED is back with its latest IPL 2021 campaign - CRED: Great for the Good. As the second instalment of this year’s IPL kicks off today, CRED joins in the celebration with the first ad of its campaign featuring India’s Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra. After the much loved viral campaign with Rahul Dravid from earlier this year, Jim Sarbh is back this time as well highlighting CRED’s features and fabulous rewards.

CRED aims at building a community of trustworthy individuals by offering unmatched rewards to its members for good financial behavior. The first ad film will see Jim Sarbh engaging with the audience and highlighting the countless benefits of being a CRED member and Neeraj Chopra, the ‘Javelin Star’, in a completely different avatar.

The creative minds at Super Team also produced and directed these ad films. The campaign was conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama and written by EarlyMan Film. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films.

On the latest ad campaign, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said “We are happy to continue our partnership with IPL as it returns this year. At CRED, our vision is to build a trustworthy community. In this campaign, we aim to solidify our message of financial literacy and educate the viewers on the benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour.”

On his association with CRED on the latest ad campaign, Neeraj Chopra, the Javelin Gold Medalist at Tokyo Olympics, said “I am very happy to be associated with CRED, which aims at building a community of disciplined, trustworthy and creditworthy people. Playing the part in this ad-film was a totally different and entertaining experience and I hope the audiences enjoy this side of me!”

Ayappa, Director & Co Founder, EarlyMan Film, said “With IPL coming back, we are excited to collaborate with India’s favorite heroes and make them do quirky things for CRED. I hope the audience enjoys CRED’s latest ad-films as they have in the past.”

The first film goes live on the day of the first match of the IPL season. Not just players, CRED members also stand a chance to win big as they pay off their credit card bills in a timely manner to earn CRED coins which they can use to win unmatched cashbacks and rewards during the IPL season.

