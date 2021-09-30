Myntra kickstarts festive campaign ‘Tyohar ki fashion shopping’

The campaign, called “Tyohar Ki Fashion Shopping, Only With India’s Fashion Expert”, aims to reach both existing and new customers, with a heightened focus on regional audiences, to apprise them of Myntra’s stupendous offerings for the festive period, and Big Fashion Festival in particular.

“This edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival brings with it the choicest selection from 7000 brands, offering the largest-ever collection of 10 lakh styles, making it one of the biggest fashion events in the country, this festive season,” the company said in a statement.

“The campaign is set to unlock the biggest-ever celeb presence for Myntra across media channels, especially social media. As part of it, 100+ high-impact celebrities and influencers are set to drive awareness through pre-buzz and event days and highlight the fashion ranges, including occasion wear, among their fans and followers while harnessing the reach of Myntra Studio and other platforms. Myntra is targeting a 3X jump in social media impressions for the campaign over the previous edition of Big Fashion Festival held last year in October,” said the company.

“In addition to Myntra’s existing band of celebrity ambassadors, such as Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Silambarasan, Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni and Disha Patani, the audience will witness other leading celebrities from Bollywood, such as Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Mallika Dua and Konkona Sensharma among others in region-specific engagements through various content formats such as reels, videos and stories,” it said further.

The 15-second celeb ad films are currently live across multiple leading TV channels, OTT, social and digital platforms. These films show the celebs announcing the dates for Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, followed by call-outs of special prices and offers from some of the popular brands and related categories. In addition, a host of B-town and OTT celebs, reality TV stars and digital content creators such as Bhuvan Bam are coming together to drive high-impact communication amplification for the biggest-ever edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival.

Some of the key categories called-out through digital and electronic ad films, featuring some of the top celebrities associated with Myntra include, Menswear, Kidswear, Footwear, Womens Western wear, Beauty & Personal Care, Womens Ethnicwear and Accessories. With the current edition of Big Fashion Festival coinciding with the T-20 series, Myntra has collaborated with CSK and RCB to amplify the reach of the campaign and engagement.

Speaking on the launch of the BFF campaign, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said, “The festive season is the most-awaited period of the year, and festive shopping plays a pivotal role in elevating the celebration spirit. With the current edition of our Big Fashion Festival, being our largest-ever edition in terms of brands, selection and offers, we have created a robust 360-degree campaign that not only highlights our proposition, but also reaches every cohort of shoppers, with equal focus on those celebrating regional festivals. Thus, we have not only increased presence by targeting leading social, digital and electronic platforms, but also the frequency, to boost top-of-mind recall among various age groups, across the country. Our star-studded pool of celebrity brand ambassadors will help establish a deeper connection with the audience while emphasising the role of Myntra specifically in this festive season.”

