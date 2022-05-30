MTR campaign launches Laban Jelly Man in new avatar

Laban today released a communication film for its new avatar that propositions More Laban, More fun. The film shows a different take on what happens inside the pack when more pieces and more fruit flavor characters join in to make the whole consumption experience more fun.

The film begins with the four animated characters, representing the four fruit flavours of Laban, sitting around bored. When more fruity characters jump into the pack, it injects more entertainment into the scene and eliminates boredom, indicating that Laban now offers more - more jellies, more shareability and more fun in every pack. The overall fun quotient of Laban is high, with attractive colors, enhanced fruit flavour profiles, and a character for each flavor. Now with more pieces in the pack, the fun element has been heightened a notch further.

Sharing their thoughts on the new TVC, Prerna Tiku, GM – Marketing, MTR Foods said, “We launched Laban in India and it gained tremendous popularity owing to its unique human shape and delicious fruit flavors. We have now re-launched the product in a whole new pack with more pieces, more shareability, and more fun! The film has been conceptualized to showcase the Laban universe inside the pack triggered by a child’s imagination and the fun interaction which follows. We are sure the new Laban will be loved by our consumers!

The film will be distributed through various media channels across geographies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)