MS Dhoni dons bus driver look for Star Sports’ campaign to celebrate return of Tata IPL

To celebrate the excitement and the return of Tata IPL 2022 to Indian shores, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, has launched #YehAbNormalHai campaign featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The TV commercial celebrates the IPL summer window where Dhoni appears in a brand-new avatar as a bus driver.

Directed by Vasan Bala, a well-known director and screenwriter, the campaign film showcases Dhoni as bus driver, who has stopped the bus in the middle of a very busy road. The traffic policeman arrives at the scene and questions Dhoni’s actions, to which he responds that they are watching the Super over of an intense IPL game. The traffic policeman treats this as a normal occurrence during IPL and drives away reinstating the fact that this fandom is normal for IPL matches.

With a brand-new title sponsor and the addition of two new teams, the TATA IPL 2022 returns to its original summer window, from March 26, 2022. Keeping in mind the popularity of Tata IPL and the tremendous response received by the fans for MS Dhoni’s new look during the teaser launch, Star Sports will release the campaign film in seven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Gujarati.

Speaking about the #YehAbNormalHai campaign ahead of TATA IPL 2022, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "The TATA IPL 2022 campaign seeks to recruit millions of TV viewers and digital users across the country. Structured in four phases, the campaign turns the spotlight on fan frenzy and unique situations typically associated with the tournament as well as the distinct proposition of this year's edition. #YeAbNormalHai adequately represents this, tying it with the social context of people discovering a "new normal" in their lives. The launch phase of the campaign strives to create a sense of excitement for the start of the 15th season, which promises to be the biggest ever."

Tata IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups and will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totaling 70 league matches, followed by the playoffs and finals. Fans across India can watch all the action from the TATA IPL 2022, March 26 onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)