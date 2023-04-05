MPL gets Virat Kohli to talk about player safety and security
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach
MPL has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao” with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
ET Money’s ad puts a spotlight on unusual responsibilities investors have to shoulder
The film was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
ET Money, a wealth tech app, has launched a new ad campaign that takes a humorous route to bring alive the unusual responsibilities investors bear to succeed while investing. The series of advertisements by ET Money, the Associate Sponsor for digital streaming of IPL 2023, was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens.
Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘putting money to work,’ the four digital films once again feature the ‘Money Man,’ who has well-timed humour to personify the various demands of money from an investor.
“The ads uniquely bring alive the popular behaviors that make one’s investments go wrong - the need to get the timing right when entering or exiting investment products such as mutual funds or stocks, acting as an expert in not just one’s work but also in investments. Furthermore, controlling emotions while making investing or selling decisions, which to an extent is impossible for a human to master. These mistakes, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, prove to be more costly in volatile markets, such as those Indian investors have been experiencing for the past 18 months. With this underlying thought, the ads emphasise that it's perfectly normal to commit investing mistakes and not be a master at investing, introducing the audience to ET Money as an investment platform that solves these woes and helps investors make intelligent investing decisions,” read a release.
Commenting on the launch of a new ad campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, said, “Our intent in this new ad campaign has been to make a "connect" to the human side of an investor. The ads, blended with humour and a problem-solving message, enlighten investors that it's perfectly fine not to know everything related to investing, and it's ok not to be an expert in investing or, for that matter, it's completely normal to make mistakes as long as one learns from them or finds a solution. ET Money believes one can put all of these responsibilities aside and make intelligent investing decisions using a suite of tools available on the ET Money app. Every market scenario calls for different investing strategies, which eventually adds stress to an investor’s life. Through these ads, ET Money illustrates that it can guide investors on when and where to invest for better returns with less stress.”
WinZO launches IPL campaign ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’
MS Dhoni, the brand ambassador for WinZO, is part of all TV campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
WinZO has launched a new brand campaign to highlight the social gaming capabilities of its app. Titled ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’ (Are you a game player? Do you need an opponent?), the campaign began during the current season of IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador for WinZO and is a part of all TV campaigns.
The campaign is a humorous take on how people in India want to play games against a worthy opponent but frequently cannot find one. With this campaign, WinZO makes the proposition: ‘Khiladi Ho? Khiladi Chahiye? To Aao WinZO par & Khelo 10 Karod Khiladiyon ke Saath’ (Are you a game player? Do you require an opponent? Come to WinZO and play with over 10 crore game players).
WinZO aims to raise awareness about its unique offering of providing access to over 10 crore users for gameplay. Users can select from over 100 real-time games in genres such as fantasy, arcade, racing, casual, sports, board games, and action games.
WinZO debuted two films during the first match of IPL and plans to expand the campaign to include multiple films.
Paavan Nanda, WinZO’s co-founder, stated, “Online gaming is a more interactive or active form of entertainment than traditional forms of entertainment. Consumers grew accustomed to virtual social interactive modes of entertainment during COVID. Games act as the most potent boilerplate activity among people. WinZO has over 10 crore users and offers the largest player liquidity pool across 100+ games. There is a strong algo-based skill matching system in place to ensure that users are paired with people who have similar skills. We want to invite audiences to come on the platform and experience incredibly engaging and social gameplay with this ad campaign.”
The new campaign will be boosted by a 360-degree approach that includes a soon-to-be released TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations to reach its target, which predominantly consists of tier II and beyond audiences with limited entertainment options.
“We’ve built ultra-low latency gaming servers and infrastructure, capable of high-class performance in low-end devices and variable low-speed internet connectivity, both of which are common in Tier II and beyond. Our platform is available in 12 languages and the games on the app are tailored to the local context. The ad campaign is aimed at these audiences to raise awareness about the availability of a large pool of gamers,” said Nanda.
Nick Law and Wesley ter Haar join ABBY One Show Jury 2023
Nick Law is the Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar is Co-founder of Media.Monks
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
Nick Law, Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar, Co-founder of Media.Monks, have joined as Jury Chair for Integrated Category and Jury Chair of Digital category, respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
Nick is one of the world’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, who believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His career in design, advertising, and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines. He has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people. Nick leads with a focus on service and experience design, setting the direction and nurturing the culture of the practice, with the aim of driving growth through relevance for their clients. He is also known to help apply creative thinking and craft to emerging technologies.
Wesley founded Media Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services across one global team. Wesley currently serves on the board of SoDA: The Digital Society, The One Club, and S4Capital. Under his leadership of over 20 years, Wesley has sought to wage war on mediocre digital production and has grown Media.Monks from a humble production house to an end-to-end creative and production partner, through aggressive expansion and numerous mergers throughout the years. With a team of over 9,000 people across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries, Media.Monksworks across time zones and around the world to achieve unparalleled creative quality.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “The Abby One Show 2023 promises to be a world-standard award show, for South Asia. The One Show partnership brings the world’s best practices and processes to the Awards. However, we do believe that an award show is as good as the Jury that judges the work. This year we have the world’s best creative minds as the Jury Chair for each of our categories. Nick and Wesley have chosen to bring their perspective and experience to our awards. And soon you will hear the names of the other legends, too. Now the ball is in the court of our industry, to win recognition for the best work in South Asia, with this envious and illustrious Jurors who will gauge the work in the context of the world’s best.”
Prior to Accenture, Nick was VP, Marcom Integration at Apple where he lead the global design and marketing group. His role connected classic narrative advertising to social and performance marketing, and a suite of owned and partner digital channels. During his time in Cupertino, Apple won multiple ‘Brand of the Year’ awards. Media Arts Lab, one of the vendors he directed won many creative awards including ‘Agency of the Year’.
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Dermicool shows how to get past the 'Garmi ki Pakad' this summer
The campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 10:44 AM | 2 min read
Dermicool Talc is back this summer with another campaign about Garmi ki Pakad.
With a fresh take on the iconic jingle, this ad campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
The film itself has been dramatised to show the monster that summer is, in the form of a fiery hand that follows unsuspecting people. While the campaign focuses on the problems caused by summer like prickly heat, body odour and sweat, it also illustrates how Dermicool is the ultimate solution for all these issues. Plus, the iconic jingle "Aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka" adds a touch of nostalgia to it all.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “Dermicool Talc has always been associated with summers. But this time, we wanted to do something different, something even more memorable. So we came up with the fiery hand. Its beauty lies in its simplicity. It is such a simple metaphor yet so impactful.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “In today’s world of reels, 5-second skippable ads and rapidly reducing attention spans, we wanted to create something that grabs and holds people’s attention. While Dermicool has always had a distinguished place in people’s minds, the fiery hand goes a step further and brings alive the heat of Indian summers. We think it beautifully checks all the boxes while also making it a memorable piece.”
With a 360-degree approach, the campaign plans to ingrain Dermicool as the go-to for summers and is sure to create an impact with all the media channels including TV, Digital, and out-of-home extensions.
Malaika Arora unveil The Label Life’s campaign ‘escape reality’
The brand film is helmed by ace photographer Joseph Radhik
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
It’s very true that what you wear has the power to help you be in an escape state of mind no matter where you are! A crisp new experimental pantsuit makes you feel like you’re on your way to a suave new lounge, rather than a monotonous Monday meeting. That unplanned reunion with your friends after a long day seems as exciting as a bonfire by the beach when you’re dressed in your newest favourite dress. And suddenly, you’re looking forward to a grocery run after putting on that breezy co-ord set that invariably makes you feel like you’re on your way to Goa’s beaches. This is the theme of the recent campaign from The Label Life.
The brand film, helmed by ace photographer Joseph Radhik and his Stories in Motion team, expresses the same sentiment, that showcases the face of the brand, Style Editor Malaika Arora escaping off to dreamier landscapes right in the middle of her routine appointments, courtesy The Label Life’s contemporary and chic styles.
“I truly believe that what you wear can truly change your day and help you escape — there are days where I don’t feel like getting out of home, but once I’m ready and changed into a pair of clothes I adore, I’ve escaped off to a completely different place with a happier mood and new-found energy.” says Style Editor Malaika Arora on the idea behind the campaign.
On what the film hopes to establish, Joseph Radhik, the director says, “We wanted to bring alive the fact that fashion is transporting, transforming and an absolute game-changer – and our approach as well as the setting, the clothes and the concept, all worked towards achieving this objective beautifully.”
“We believe that The Label Life’s clothes are designed to bring about a newer, fresher perspective on the everyday dressing – from that Monday morning meeting to those post-work cocktails, our designs will elevate your style and help you escape the mundane, effortlessly,” says Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life.
Manoj Bajpayee talks about value of health in ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s new films
The campaign has three films
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:58 PM | 2 min read
ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, has announced the launch of three new product feature based films starring its brand ambassador and actor Manoj Bajpayee. These three films are built in continuation with the Company’s brand purpose film “Health Ki Keemat – The value of Health” and its brand positioning “Expert Ki Suno Sahi Chuno”
The new films highlight some of the key features which are available with the comprehensive products of ManipalCigna such as Cashless OPD, Global Cover, Non-Medical Expenses and their quick and easy Claim Settlement. It also showcases ManipalCigna’s expertise in the health insurance industry to provide high-quality healthcare experience to its customers.
Speaking on the new brand films, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “Our new brand films starring our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee showcases his obsession and passion for ManipalCigna’s fully-loaded health insurance products in a light-hearted and humorous way. In the films, we see no matter which product Manoj is trying to make an ad for, he ends up propagating ManipalCigna Health Insurance in it, in his witty and inimitable style. Through these films, we aim to break the monotony of traditional health insurance advertisements and create an insight-led films that are engaging, relatable, and memorable for the viewers. We are confident that Manoj’s charisma and never-seen-before comic timing will strike a chord with the audience and encourage them to take the first steps towards buying the right health insurance plan from an expert.”
Upstox launches ‘Invest Right’ campaign to help Indians begin their investing journey
This campaign rollout will coincide with the start of the new season of IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:02 PM | 4 min read
Upstox, a digital investment platform, has launched a new campaign, ‘Invest right’ to help individuals learn where to invest, when to invest and most importantly why to invest.
This campaign rollout will coincide with the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Upstox is an Official Partner of the Tata IPL. With this campaign, Upstox seeks to change how India invests – make it simple, intuitive and engaging, much like how the IPL has transformed and given a new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade.
Building on their previous IPL campaign ‘StartKarkeDekho’ which encouraged Indians to take the first step towards investing, this year’s campaign shifts the focus to ‘Investing Right’. Today, individuals want to invest but often get confused because there are so many choices. So to help them, Upstox has done all the heavy lifting and hard-work and simplified investing.
With a strong belief that India is growing and through equity participation one can benefit from India’s growth story, Upstox’s core campaign focuses around how one can invest in India. By introducing them to Index Funds - a way to track market’s performance Upstox gives a cost-effective, easy, and long term solution to beat inflation and grow their wealth.
But within Mutual Funds, one also has so many options. So to simplify this further, Upstox has taken on the mammoth task of evaluating hundreds of mutual fund schemes based on their risk and reward ratio and from that curated some of the top ones in each category. With this curated list of funds and expert analysis, the brand seeks to provide users with the best in-app experience for investments in mutual funds. The brand is also offering information and research, enabling an investor to make well-informed decisions.
Alongside this feature, Upstox also aims to educate Indians on the simple Truths of Investing. For instance if one starts an SIP of just ₹5000 which gives 12.5% return and stays invested for 25 years in the markets, their money has the potential to grow to a crore, showcasing the power of compounding. Just like this, Upstox provides other eye-opening truths that are simple to follow. With each truth, they offer actionable steps to help users succeed. Throughout the campaign Upstox is conducting a series of online and offline learning sessions on Mutual Funds, Technical Analysis, Option Trading and more. With this,Upstox aims to provide individuals with a holistic, 360-degree approach to investing enabling them to learn, decide, invest and trade all with Upstox.
And to drive this message across, the ad campaign features characters placed in common, everyday scenarios. For instance, two friends using UPI to pay a roadside nariyal-pani seller. The campaign uses this instance (UPI payment) to evoke FOMO in both the characters and viewers, highlighting the potential benefits of participating in India's economic growth. The eventual answer - invest in India, invest in index funds - is given by the more financially-savvy character. This person then credits Upstox with having educated them so they could make the right choice.
Through scenarios like these, the campaign aims to increase awareness, consideration, and brand love amongst investors.
Speaking on the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, Co-founder, Upstox says, “Mutual funds offer investors a great opportunity to diversify their portfolio and participate in the growth potential of different sectors of the economy. We believe that financial inclusion is essential to India's economic growth and development. At Upstox, it is our aspiration for every investor to have access to quality investment advice and guidance. In this regard, our new campaign is designed to help more people in India invest in the right kind of funds by providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to make informed investment decisions.
We are committed to empowering all Indians with the knowledge and confidence they need to take control of their finances, and build a better future for themselves and their families. By promoting financial inclusion and making quality investment advice accessible to more people, we believe we can help to create a more prosperous economy.”
The campaign is targeted towards individuals aged 18 to 35, with a focus on tier 2 and 3 segments across geographies in India. It will run across multiple channels, including digital, social, and print, and will be supported by on-ground activations to drive awareness and consideration amongst the target segment.
