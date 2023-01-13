Mondelez India & Ogilvy Group win big at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards 2022
Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign, Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy
The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the coveted ‘EFFIE INDIA AWARDS 2022’ presented by Meta, Associate Sponsor Colors along with Ultratech Cement Limited as Category Sponsor and Crav/ing Digital as the Celebration Partner. Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’
Announced at a celebratory event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, the awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. Surpassing all its previous records, this year, EFFIE India received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.
Speaking at the EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It is extremely heartening to witness EFFIE become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, EFFIE has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”
Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India, said, “It gives me great joy to host the EFFIE Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the EFFIE committee, EFFIE New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”
Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, EFFIE India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading EFFIE organizing body, having successfully implemented the new ACCLAIM Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and EFFIE Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing!”
ASCI asks Britannia to withdraw Milk Bikis ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan
Action taken after consumers call out Big B & Britannia for promoting Milk Bikis as substitute to milk & wheat for children
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 11, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) has asked FMCG major Britannia Industries to withdraw its Milk Bikis campaign in which Amitabh Bachchan asks mothers to give kids a pack of biscuits claiming that it has the power of milk and wheat flour.
The campaign was part of a promo for the Junior KBC program for which the brand is believed to be the main sponsor. The promo of the KBC Junior commercial was aired on television, YouTube, and other social media platforms in which Big B endorsed Milk Bikis.
First time ever Britannia MIlk Bikis Ties-up with KBC Junior and we have the legendary Amitabh Bachchan talking about Britannia Milk Bikis and Doodh Roti Ki Shakti. Please watch Sony TV - KBC Junior from 13th to 22nd and catch the spots. pic.twitter.com/gpMolQlyEn— Shilpa Kalake (@ShilpaKalake) January 10, 2023
ASCI said that it has received a bunch of complaints against the campaign over the past couple of weeks prompting the authority to launch a probe to examine whether the said campaign was misleading.
“Our probe found that the campaign didn’t adhere to our guidelines and the brand has been directed to withdraw the same,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, confirmed the development to e4m.
Kapoor added that since Britannia has withdrawn the ad, we have closed the complaint. The claim across all ads has to be pulled down, said ASCI.
e4m sought to get in touch with Britannia industries management to get their version on the issue. Their response is awaited.
Netizens and health experts have been calling out the brand as well as Bachchan for promoting “unhealthy food” ever since the ad was aired and shared on social media last week of December.
A Twitter user wrote, “@Srbachchan You are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients
@BritanniaIndLtd. Milk Bikis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk & inverted sugar syrup.”
@SrBachchan you are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients @BritanniaIndLtd Milk Bikkis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk& inverted sugar syrup pic.twitter.com/dl2nUTkGQW— BPNI (@bpniindia) December 27, 2022
The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest-India (NAPi), a national think-tank of independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has also written to Bachchan against promoting processed food.
Bachchan, meanwhile, is not the only one promoting processed food for kids. Several celebrities have been roped by top companies to promote various processed and junk food products targeted at children.
To fight childhood obesity, the international agency wants restriction on all advertisements of food with high amounts of saturated and trans fats, free sugars and salt. The leading categories of advertised foods are soft drinks, sweetened breakfast cereals, biscuits, confectionery, snack foods, ready meals and fast food outlets.
Though there has been no unified statutory framework to regulate food advertising in India, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for a regulatory framework against misleading advertising. Besides, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 had recommended that advertisements of unhealthy food in and around school premises be banned in an attempt to promote safe and wholesome meals among children.
ASCI had released guidelines for Celebrities in Advertising in 2017 and then Influencer Advertising in Digital Media in 2021 which placed the onus on the endorsing celebrities to recuse themselves from deceptive or misleading advertisements.
Brooke Bond says ‘kindness is just a cup away’
The ad for Red Label Tea has been executed by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Brooke Bond Red Label Tea has come up with a new campaign based on the belief that “common ground and kindness are just a cup away”.
In its latest ad, the brand takes this narrative further by showcasing two strangers at a place where one would be most vulnerable - a hospital waiting room. As a conversation brews between them, a most unexpected revelation makes the story tug at viewers' hearts.
Akshay Seth, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, says: “There’s something that is warmer than a great tasting cup of tea- the warmth of a stranger’s company when it is needed the most. We’ve all been in situations where a handshake, a hug, or a few comforting words can work magic. For this to get translated, the story and execution needed to feel authentic and heartfelt. And this is one of the reasons the ad is resonating, with people coming forth with their personal experiences.”
Meta to stop advertisers from targeting teens by gender
The company has said it is updating settings for the same and will make them effective from February
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Meta has said is not going to allow advertisers to target teenagers based on their gender.
The platform is in the process of updating its settings that will be made effective from February, the company said in its blog post.
According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, “I think everybody has a role… social media companies have a role, families have a role, parents have a role, governments have a role, regulators have a role. This is a space where I think it is totally legitimate and normal for regulators to act.”
Meta has said it is also advocating for the industry to work together on these issues so that all tech companies across the internet adhere to certain principles when it comes to young people.
As per the company, there are three key challenges for the industry.
- How to verify age: so that young children can’t access apps not made for them and that teens can have consistent, age-appropriate experiences
- How to provide age-appropriate experiences: so that teens can expect similarly safe experiences across all apps that are tailored to their age and life-stage
- How to build parental controls: so that parents and guardians have the tools to navigate online experiences for their teens together.
ASCI report decodes challenges and opportunities for EdTech advertising
Proposes RAISE model that will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released a comprehensive report on advertising in the education technology sector (EdTech) and the impact it has on parents and students. The report aims to decode the challenges and opportunities for EdTech sector advertising. The report also identifies ways in which the sector can shape a more responsible narrative, and move away from opportunistic advertising which many consider problematic.
EdTech as a sector holds immense promise in being able to address the infrastructural and learning challenges in India, hence it is critical that the advertising of the sector does not undermine its potential. The study, done with the active participation of both industry and non-industry stakeholders identifies opportunities and challenges and proposes a framework that could guide advertisers to more balanced advertising.
The EdNext study was undertaken by ASCI with Sprint Studio.ai as the research partner and UNICEF as the knowledge partner. A total of 100 EdTech advertisements across print, TV, digital video and static mediums were analysed by a wide set of stakeholders including parents, students, policymakers, educationists, child development experts, as well as representatives of the industry from the marketing and creative fields. The study was conducted across the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Indore, Kanpur, Patna, Kolhapur, Warangal and Bardhaman.
The analysis revealed that:
- Ads have a huge impact on parents’ choice of EdTech platform, with 49% of parents choosing platforms based on advertising
- Like traditional education ads, Ed-Tech ads too, have a huge focus on marks and ranks. Math and science dominated the subjects depicted
- While 81% of parents trust EdTech ads, 73% felt that ads showed high pressure of studies
- None of the endorsers/ role models were from the academic field
- Stereotypes of gender, physical appearances, and mother’s roles crept in to these ads
The findings also noted some positives. Some of the key positives identified were:
- Ads featuring parents represented them as supporting partners to students, and thereby provided positive role models for progressive parenting (21 out of 23 ads)
- Parents and experts also felt that ads that focused on conceptual learning were progressive and enjoyable.
The EdNext study proposed a framework to elevate the communication around EdTech mindfully. Titled ‘RAISE’, the framework provides stakeholders a set of lenses to evaluate the creatives and develop messages that could be considered more progressive. Following the checklist guide provided in the framework will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself.
The framework is based on five principles which include:
- R – Relationship of the student with learning
- A – Authenticity of situations, promises and claims
- I – Inclusive representation of characters to depict diversity in gender, age, physical attributes, personality types, learning styles and pace along with regional inclusion
- S – Spectrum of pedagogy where there is information on learning methods and how they contribute to holistic learning outcomes
- E – Excellence markers to focus on overall development as a measure of success over ranks and marks
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “EdTech has emerged as a very important sector in recent times, especially in the pandemic era where parents engaged with these companies to supplement their children’s education. Ed-Tech has the ability to solve some fundamental infrastructure and content challenges and revolutionize Indian education. However, given the particular asymmetry between vulnerable parents and students on the one hand, and large organizations on the other, it is critical to ensure that advertising is responsible and does not exploit these vulnerabilities. EdTech advertising has a massive opportunity to build a positive and future-facing narrative, which makes for compelling brand stories that also build confident and multifaceted learners.”
Mayank Kumar, Chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium, and Co-founder UpGrad said: “The EdNext report shines light on the sheer scale of the EdTech sector and highlights the need for raising the bar on advertising in the industry along with providing a roadmap on how that can be achieved. The report also shows huge acceptance of the benefits of EdTech products by students, parents and teachers. The in-depth research we undertook along with ASCI will help the industry get a clear picture of how the sector can benefit through responsible advertising, which it is already constantly working towards.”
Divya Gokulnath, Co-chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium and Co-Founder BYJU’S said: "The EdNext report highlights that almost all parents are appreciative of the ads which show children enjoying the process of learning, which is something we live by, work for, and showcase in our ads. We prioritize building strong and sustainable relationships based on first principles. While it's natural for advertisers to highlight the best outcomes achieved by their users, the EdTech industry strives to present a balanced picture at all times. As a nascent industry that is constantly evolving, we must adapt in our effort so that we can make learning effective for everyone. This initiative by ASCI will help us design even more responsible and effective ad campaigns as we continue to grow and improve."
Bisleri unveils digital campaign for delivery at-home app
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the app
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri International has launched a quirky campaign for its delivery at home offering Bisleri @Doorstep. The campaign addresses the modern consumers’ outlook for convenient solutions to order essential items. As part of the campaign, Bisleri @Doorstep is unveiling a series of brand films in a phased manner illustrating the daily life scenarios of millennials and Gen-Z.
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. It showcases a cat ordering Bisleri products from the app while its parent is taking a nap, demonstrating the ease and user-friendliness of the app.
Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."
Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO – 82.5 Communications, said, "This film is the first of many for Bisleri's e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation."
Kalyan Jewellers launches Pongal digital campaign
The ad film captures the festive spirit and the ancient cultural practices of Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled an ad campaign for Pongal featuring actor Regina Cassandra. The digital ad film embodies the festive spirit of the Tamil New Year and reflects upon the age-old traditions practised by families to mark the harvest festival.
Set against a rural backdrop, this 40-second Pongal ad film beautifully captures the ethos of the Tamil region; their inclusivity, generosity of spirit and warmth extended towards guests and strangers alike.
The three-day Pongal festival is when most families unite and friends come calling. Actor Regina Cassandra effortlessly personifies today’s Tamil woman, embracing tradition and sharing her knowledge of it, to visiting friends. In a true representation of the Atithi Devo Bhava concept, the family welcomes their guest, a foreigner, and introduces her to their culture. Dressed in a saree, adorning the timeless maanga maalai and kemp stone temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, she is not only welcomed, but also encouraged to actively participate in the celebrations.
Talking about the campaign ad, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we announce the launch of our Pongal ad campaign, we are thrilled to celebrate this joyous festival with our patrons. Pongal is a time for family and friends to come together, rejoicing the New Year, and our campaign film captures the fun and festive spirit of the occasion. It is a testament to the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, and we extend our New Year wishes to our patrons on this auspicious occasion.”
Yahoo to offer carbon neutral inventory to advertisers via Scope3
Advertisers now have the chance to buy Scope3 green media products through the Yahoo SSP
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has announced an integration with Scope3 to offer carbon-neutral private marketplace (PMP) media in the Yahoo SSP. Advertisers buying through the Yahoo SSP can now easily find and buy Green Media Products powered by Scope3 to ensure their digital ad campaigns align with their broader sustainability goals.
The digital media and advertising industry has a massive carbon footprint due to the complexity of digital ad supply chains and the sheer volume of ad transactions, and Scope3 was formed to help solve this sustainability problem.
By measuring the carbon emissions of the entire digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Yahoo make it easy for anyone buying through their platform to factor carbon into every business decision.
“It is important that the industry moves and considers sustainability in buying decisions. As the whole industry is on a journey to move to being more sustainable, we are excited to bring access to green media, powered by Scope3’s data, through our Yahoo SSP,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “This adds another layer of choice and flexibility to our customers. Scope3 provides measurement of each publisher’s carbon emissions within the PMPs we now offer, creating a clear path for advertisers to invest in these ad impressions while also rewarding publishers that are transitioning to greener, lower carbon footprints with greater demand for their supply.”
“There are few platforms that can provide the global reach and scale of Yahoo. That, combined with Yahoo’s enthusiasm for driving increased adoption of sustainable advertising practices, makes this integration an incredible milestone for changing the industry,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of global and strategic partnerships at Scope3. “By offering access to Scope3’s Green Media Products directly in platform, Yahoo is giving brands around the world a simple and standardized way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media while helping ensure responsible publishers continue to thrive.”
The new PMPs with Scope3 data, also known as Green Media Products, are now available globally through any demand-side platform connected to the Yahoo SSP, including Yahoo’s own industry-leading DSP.
