Mondelez India launches Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly Bubblegum

Mondelez India has added yet another unique product under its premium chocolate segment, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly Bubblegum.

Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Ever since the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, the brand has grown from strength to strength in the premium chocolate segment at the back of unique offerings. As a brand constantly mapping evolving preferences, the introduction of the Silk Bubby Bubblegum reiterates our commitment towards creating unique eat experiences in sync with emerging needs. This innovation takes the playfulness of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly, a notch higher, helping us redefine the chocolate category and provide another indulgent and relishing avatar of the silky, smooth Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk.”

The Silk Bubbly Bubblegum is supported with a 360-degree IMC campaign, #BubbledUpWithFun, including a TVC and digital film. This is coupled with impactful in-store visibility and outdoor activation.

Neville Shah, Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India, said, “The idea came from the product. The pink retro bubblegum world was something we instantly turned to. A love story from the 80s. Music from the 80s. The taste from the 80s. All of which is still so relevant. We even took the 80s to the Silk track. The fun, the pop, and the sweetness of a love story - perfectly created this world.”

Cadbury Silk also collaborated with actor Sara Ali Khan and other social media influencers to create fun Instagram Reels that brought alive the campaign proposition of #BubbledUpWithFun.

