Mindshare's Chief Digital Officer Vinod Thadani to join Dentsu

Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Officer, Mindshare - South Asia, who stepped down from his position early this year is expected to join Dentsu Aegis Network. As per reliable sources, Thadani is likely to lead a key digital portfolio on the group level. However, the exact details of his roles are strictly under wraps.

Both Dentsu and Thadani were tight lipped about the details of the role and refused to comment when contacted.

“He is still with Mindshare for a few more days and is expected to join the new agency only in mid-August,” said a senior industry person.

Thadani comes with over two decades of media experience. He had joined Mindshare, the flagship media agency of GroupM, in May 2014. In 2018, he was promoted as Chief Digital Officer - South Asia.

Prior to moving to Mindshare South Asia, Thadani was the Chief Executive Officer of Madhouse India, a joint venture between WPP and Madhouse China, and played a crucial role in setting up India’s largest mobile advertising and marketing company.

