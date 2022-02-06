Meesho’s new campaign addresses consumer’s dilemma of ‘loon ya na loon?’

Internet commerce platform Meesho has launched a new campaign which highlights the consumer dilemma of ‘Loon Ya Na Loon?’. The campaign continues to underline the unmatched value proposition of the company’s ‘Sahi Sahi Lagaya Hai’ (the right price) appeal.

“People shop to fulfill multiple desires and for many value seeking consumers, shopping has become an exercise of choosing one desire over another. Meesho’s latest campaign puts an end to the ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ dilemma often faced by consumers seeking to maximize their spend within a budget. Featuring three TVCs that target three different consumer segments - women, men and young adults, the campaign highlights Meesho’s unmatched value proposition of offering quality products at the lowest prices,” the company said.

Megha Agarwal, Head of Growth at Meesho, said, “When consumers want to purchase something they desire, the guilt or need to cut down on other expenses often crop up, making them prioritize one desire over another. The core objective of the campaign is centered around resolving the ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ predicament. At Meesho, we are helping millions fulfill their desires by providing them a wide selection of quality products at the lowest prices.”

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the campaign is based on the insight that consumers often debate "Loon ya na Loon?" before making any purchase. The TVCs showcase the protagonist's journey from contemplation to a no-compromise shopping experience on Meesho.

“To buy or not to buy – that is the question. Which bargain-hunting, value conscious Indian shopper has not hit the pause button and wondered about all the demands on her/his budget, before picking up something? It is this behavioral truth that we played on to land a simple message – Meesho offers prices so low, you’ll never have to choose between one thing or the other again. The result was a breezy yet insightful campaign which we believe will resonate with our target audiences around the country.”, says Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head – West, DDB Mudra

The campaign will air on major TV networks such as Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, Aaj Tak, Sony Max, Zee TV in addition to YouTube, and OTT platforms. Each film is shot in three zonal master languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali and further amplified in other regional languages like Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi and Telugu.

