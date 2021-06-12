Margo soaps' new film is an ade to its 100-year journey

Margo, neem beauty soaps, from Jyothy Labs, is celebrating 100 years of its existence. Its authenticity and heritage value is what resonates with not just its older loyal customer-base, but also with today’s youth, where the new normal is all about seeking goodness from Mother Nature’s abode.

A campaign that the agency had been planning in anticipation of the 100 years, released a film that is an ode to the 100-year beautiful journey of Margo - as the bar of soap was passed down from generation to generation, capturing detailed nuances of each era. Right from the black n white 20s, through 1947 as an independent India, to the polka dots and the puff sleeves of the 1970s, all the way to today’s 2021.

The campaign does justice to the idea through various media starting from the film, to print and an entire digital campaign as well.

Vinod Nair, MD, Network Advertising, said, “The fact that Margo completed 100 years of its existence is a milestone and we wanted to capture that journey in the TVC. The last century has seen a lot of changes in the way women take care of themselves, how they express their beauty etc. But the one constant companion in their skincare regime has been the Margo soap. Not many soaps can claim to have this kind of consumer loyalty.”

M R Jyothy, MD, Jyothy Labs said “Today’s youth are actively seeking beauty solutions made of organic ingredients. Margo Original Neem is a 100-year-old Neem soap known for its authenticity and high content of Neem. It has remained the preferred choice of millions across India for providing clear and beautiful skin. With Margo completing 100 years in 2021, we wanted to celebrate the legacy through a 360-degree campaign. Network presented a beautiful idea to showcase how Margo has been a part of the beauty regime for the last 100 years. We believe the campaign will further strengthen the brand trust and help engage with the youth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)