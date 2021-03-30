Mankind Pharma signs Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors

Mankind Pharma has expanded its OTC range of products. Since 2013, ‘Health OK’, a multivitamin tablet, has been a part of the drug category and has now been incorporated in the OTC category as a food supplement. The company has a wide range of OTC products that are quite popular in the Indian market.

‘Health OK’, multivitamin and mineral tablets, that help cope up with modern lifestyles problems, with its unique formulations of Natural Ginseng and Taurine for maintaining energy, 20 multivitamin and minerals for improving overall health and Vitamin C, D and Zinc, for building Immunity.

Due to the fast-paced life cycle, people tend to ignore their health by skipping meals, and thus look for convenient and unhealthy eating habits leading to regular tiredness, fatigue and weakness- which are signs of lack of macro and micronutrients, hence, resulting in low energy and deteriorating overall health.

Studies have revealed that multivitamins are consumed for mainly two reasons, overall fitness and health and to keep up the energy levels in today’s hectic lifestyle. To intensify and aware people of the product; the age-defying Anil Kapoor and iconic youth superstar Ranveer Singh, have come together in one single frame to spread the message of a healthy and energetic lifestyle.

The combination is a deadly one as no one is better than Anil Kapoor, who is the epitome of a healthy lifestyle and Ranveer Singh, known for his super-energetic persona, to endorse Health OK.

The TVC campaign showcases Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh working in an office with back-to-back work leading to a hectic schedule for both. The surprising element is that their level of energy remains constant throughout the day. Towards the end of the video, the duo reveals 'Health OK' as their secret of energy and fitness.

To further promote the product, strengthen its presence and amplify awareness, the brand has adopted 360 degree integrated campaign across all platforms like Print, TV and Digital and OOH.

Speaking on the association, brand ambassador Anil Kapoor said, “I am delighted to associate with a brand like Mankind Pharma who has been working effectively in making India a self-reliant country. With the new product launch, I am excited to represent Health OK to reach the masses.”

Commenting on the association, brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “I am excited to be a part of the brand’s endeavour and extend my support to the brand's vision. In our hectic lifestyle, we tend to forget about the vitamins and minerals that our body requires. I am sure that people will benefit immensely from this new product by Health Ok. I look forward to being a part of their growth journey.”

Talking about the launch of the new brand category, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing Mankind Pharma, said, “The reason behind including ‘Health OK’ in the OTC segment was mainly because nowadays the hectic lifestyles that people live, they frequently face issues related to low energy, tiredness and fatigue. Our plan to expand our OTC category has been strategically thought out as we constantly strive to provide solutions to our target consumers to better their lifestyle issues. In the near future, we have rigours plans to strengthen the overall category with existing brands, and additionally expand the products portfolio. Having on-boarded two Mega Superstars, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will help us further strengthen and build the awareness for this category.”

The decision has come at a time when the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and there is an increased focus on preventive healthcare. Factors such as rising health conditions, changing diets and eating habits have led to an uprising demand in the market. The brand is fully committed to satisfy the aspiring needs and help consumers to get the best quality products.

