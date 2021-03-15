Mamaearth launches first TV campaign for facewash featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mamaearth, the toxin-free personal care startup, launched a national television commercial featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, highlighting the goodness of natural ingredients in their face wash product. Mamaearth offers the best of nature backed by science, with natural ingredient-based products such as Vitamin C & Turmeric in their facewash. The film reiterates the brand's core purpose of propagating ‘Goodness Inside’ in products and actions.

Through this TVC, Mamaearth aims to showcase the glowing skin that comes from the usage of their Vitamin C facewash which has the goodness of natural ingredients grown in the garden. Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the film is set amidst a relatable backdrop with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her friends, engaging in a fun conversation. The film starts with Shilpa walking towards the table with two bowls of garden-fresh salad for her friends. She calls it “Shilpa’s fresh garden salad”. When one friend eagerly enquires about the salad's source, her sister mockingly answers that it’s obviously from Shilpa’s garden. She then notices the glow on Shilpa’s face and teasingly questions the source of her glowing skin, to which Shilpa nonchalantly responds, that it is also from the garden, crediting Mamaearth’s Vitamin C facewash for it. Her friends are left impressed. The film then moves onto Shilpa explaining the goodness of ingredients rich in Vitamin C, available in one’s garden, and how these ingredients give her skin a natural glow. In the end, Shilpa also reminds us that Mamaearth is planting more trees as consumers order from its website, and every consumer can see the photo and location of the tree that is linked to their order.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Marketing, Mamaearth, said, “With the growing awareness of the benefits of traditional ingredients and recipes, millennials are increasingly looking for products with natural ingredients that are safe for them. Mamaearth has been striving to bring together nature’s goodness with science and create a product portfolio filled with goodness inside. Hence, the brand is fast becoming a preferred brand by millennials. We have tried to highlight this proposition in the film, and we are certain it will resonate with the millennials, and they will choose nature's goodness with Mamaearth products.”

Followed by the stellar success of the first television commercial, which made its debut on Bigg Boss, the second commercial will go live on television on March 12th and will be propagated across all social media and digital platforms.

Mamaearth is a brand built on the principles of Honesty, Natural, and Safety, and believes that goodness starts with the small things that each of us can do every day! The brand continues to live up to its promise of using the best of nature, no toxins, no harmful chemicals while being cruelty-free and plastic positive. Through their latest Plant Goodness initiative, the brand links every order made on the website to a tree they plant.

Commenting on this, Gaurav Nabh, CEO Korra, said: " It's been an absolute pleasure working with the team at Mamaearth and Shilpa Shetty Kundra who in every way embodies the brand. The film showcases Shilpa’s choices and its benefits, such as Mamaearth Vitamin C which helps restore a natural glow. With this piece of work and our upcoming projects, we are together building Mamaearth into a uniquely positioned goodness inside brand in this very cluttered personal care category. Looking forward to more great work together with Mamaearth."

Deepak Kumar, Head of Creative Korra, said: “Mamaearth is all about goodness inside. And this goodness lies in the ingredients we choose to make our products too. While there are Vitamin C products in the market, the Mamaearth Vitamin C facewash gives a natural glow and the film featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra had to clearly showcase that. Shilpa has never just been a brand ambassador but someone who truly believes in our brand and nature's goodness that comes inside every product. The film showcases a day in the life of Shilpa and why she chooses glow that comes from nature's backyard."

The TVC conceptualized by Korra Worldwide is a 30-second film that will go live on television and will be followed by a shorter edit of 15 seconds, highlighting Mamaearth’s goodness in product and action.

