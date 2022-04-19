Maggi ropes in Suresh Raina to celebrate partnership with cricket

Maggi has launched a new campaign to celebrate cricket and has roped in cricketer Suresh Raina for the same.

Talking about the roll-out of the campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestle India, said “Maggi has been a perfect partner for cricket, and we want to celebrate that in all its glory. The campaign is an ode to the exciting moments brought alive by Maggi when it comes to cricket. We are thrilled to have onboarded Suresh Raina for the match. We are confident that this campaign will bring alive the lip-smacking Maggi masala moments to India’s cricket season.”

Talking about his association with the campaign, Raina said, “It is an honour to be associated with Maggi – a brand that has a legacy of more than four decades in the country. It has been a lot of fun shooting for the commercials as they bring to life the masala moments in cricket – it is indeed MATCH.MAGGI.MASALA.”

The campaign comprises different commercials across multiple media featuring Suresh Raina and take a witty jibe at cricketing nuances with MAGGI Masala Noodles. The series of commercials showcase various situations between friends as they watch cricket and have fun conversations around the sport.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)