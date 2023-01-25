Madison Media bags ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title at e4m Prime Time Awards

Madison Media was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ at the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2022. The agency also walked away with 1 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns. The ninth edition of the e4m Prime Time Awards was held on Tuesday, January 24, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

Madison Media bagged gold for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign under the ‘Consumer Durables & Electronics’ for its client Asian Paints Ltd. The media agency won silver metals for its ‘Body ki Bhasha delivered in Matra Bhasha’ campaign for its client Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd under ‘Best Use of Influencers/Celebrities on TV’, for ‘Gowardhan ka garvshali Padav’ campaign for Parag Milk Food under the ‘Best Branded Content on TV’ category. It won silver metal for its ‘Breaking News - Breaking Barriers’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of News Channel’ category, for ‘Friends Pehno, Bahar Nikalo’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’ category.

The media agency also won bronze metals for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under two categories- the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign (Use of two or more mediums along with TV)’ and ‘Best Use of TV to Launch/Re-Launch Product/Service’ categories. The agency also won bronze for its ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under the ‘Best Use of Entertainment Channel’ category, for ‘Protekting kids from the virus through an unique & first ever integration’ campaign for Godrej Consumer Product Limited under the ‘Best Use of Kids Channel’ category.

Madison Media also won bronze for Asian Paints in Bigg-Boss Malayalam campaign for Asian Paints Ltd, for Indira IVF Winning Hearts in Karnataka campaign for Indira IVF under ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’, for Crompton SilentPro - Play to Win! Campaign for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited under the ‘Best Use of Sports Channel’ category.

The Prime Time Awards acknowledge the stellar works done by creative, advertising, brands and media agencies in the television advertising domain.

