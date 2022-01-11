Kurkure’s new film with Akshay gives a quirky twist to heist

Snack brand Kurkure has unveiled a film featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This film is a part of the larger ‘Ab Laga Masala’ campaign that captures Kurkure as a ‘chatpata’ anytime snack that adds an element of ‘masti’ and quirkiness to the daily lives of its consumers.

In the film, Akshay plays a thief who breaks into Samantha’s house in the middle of the night and gets distracted when he sees a packet of Kurkure kept in the kitchen cabinet. Just as he is about to open the packet, Samantha and her family catch him red-handed and snatch the pack from his hands to eat Kurkure themselves, then offering him as well. Forgetting his initial intention to rob the house and with no fear of being caught, Akshay, who is already eager to munch on the snack, readily obliges. Needless to say, Kurkure’s ‘masaledaar’ flavour sends Akshay into a ‘maha-flavourful’ bliss, until reality hits and greets him with the sound of police sirens on the way to the house.

Sharing his thoughts, Akshay Kumar said, “Be it for my movies or my ads, I’ve always strived to create extraordinary moments for my fans, and Kurkure has been perfect at bringing out the quirky yet extraordinary side of me. It’s always fun to play an entertaining character that can transform dull moments into memorable ones with a 'masaledaar’ kick.”

Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director – Brand Marketing Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said, “Kurkure has a special place in the heart of Indian consumers with its iconic flavour and ‘tedha’ persona. The brand has the ability to portray unconventional yet relatable modern Indian family scenarios through its quirky, over-the-top storytelling that transforms any boring moment with family and friends into an entertaining one. Through this film, we want to intensify the brand love and celebrate the iconic flavour of India’s favourite ‘masaledaar’ snack. We are confident that our latest blockbuster combination of Akshay’s exuberant energy and Kurkure’s ‘masti’ will be an eccentric and compelling experience for the fans.”

Expressing her thoughts on the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, “Daily life can be such a routine and boring when there is no ‘masaledar’ twist... but with Kurkure Masala Munch, the ‘masala’ hit in each collet unleashes full-on drama in every situation. Watch how the spicey tangy and ‘chatpata’ flavours ka hit make Akshay a mast chor in the new ad campaign for the brand.”

The ad has been created by the brand’s creative agency Wunderman Thompson.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)