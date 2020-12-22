Kurkure’s ad with Akshay Kumar inspires all to break life’s monotony with fun & ‘masala’

Adding a ‘masaledaar twist’ to everyday mundane moments, snack brand Kurkure has unveiled a new campaign, along with brand ambassador actor Akshay Kumar. The campaign highlights how Kurkure is the perfect companion for consumers to add an element of fun and quirk to their daily lives.

The new campaign ‘Ab Laga Masala’ is based on the insight that a sense of monotony has set in in people’s lives - with everyday activities seeming dull and boring. In an endeavour to encourage consumers to fill these mundane moments with entertainment and ‘quirky masti’, Kurkure launched the exciting digital-forward campaign today. The film captures how a munch of Kurkure can unleash one’s dramatic and OTT side, transforming every boring moment into one packed with entertainment and ‘masala’.

Expressing his thoughts on the new campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “Through our latest campaign, we aim to inspire our fans and consumers across India to break the monotony and humdrum of life by adding a touch of ‘masala’. Through this campaign, we want to showcase how consumers can infuse fun and humour into their routines with Kurkure, making everyday moments ‘memorable’ and not ‘mundane’.”

Captured in a relatable family setup, the film showcases Akshay Kumar undergoing multiple ‘masaledaar’ transformations post munching on Kurkure. Enabled by the lip-smacking explosion of chatpata Indian flavours, he takes on the role of the television set in the house and adds a dose of entertainment by reporting news and sports in true Kurkure style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sharing his thoughts, Kurkure brand ambassador Akshay Kumar said, “Through my films and roles over the years, I’ve always tried to offer a ‘masaledaar’ experience to my fans. Happy to team up again with Kurkure for the new campaign, where we come together and encourage consumers to brighten their everyday moments with zest and fun.

‘Ab Laga Masala’ campaign is surely going to be loved by everyone, and I hope that all our fans continue to transform their boring moments into delightful memories with their loved ones with a masaledaar twist!”

Speaking about the campaign, Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, India said, “Kurkure has always been an integral part of the Indian family. Whether it's celebrating each other's quirks together or saving each other from boredom. The team came up with this interesting idea to use Kurkure as a device that unlocks full family entertainment. Extremely relevant in these times when we tend to get bored so easily. Akshay's superb comic timing and the use of Kurkure as the remote makes the ad memorable and fun to watch.”

The launch of the film is first in the line of numerous digital activations that the brand has in the pipeline for the upcoming weeks. The latest campaign is being brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround plan panning across multiple platforms.