Kriti Sanon says #Kickout2020 in campaign for Bata

The year 2020 has put a dampener on everyone’s spirit with most people having been confined to their homes for the major part of the year. However, to beat the pandemic blues and spread positivity, Bata India Limited has launched its first big campaign of the year – #KickOut2020.

The campaign launch is also accompanied by the launch of new collection – ‘Ready Again’, which comprises of a wide variety of footwear to go with every outfit and occasion. Casuals, Festive, Fitness, Dress, Fashion, you name it, the ‘Ready Again’ collection has all the comfortable & stylish designs.

The new campaign urges everyone to kick out 2020 with it all its negativity, take things in their stride, and get ready once again to rejoice in the good times with friends and family, but of course within the purview of reason and safety. Through the campaign, Bata India seeks to boost consumer morale and motivate them to take charge of their lives once again and kick out the mundane blues that captivated lives for long. The brand also urges one and all to follow and ensure all the precautionary measures prescribed by the government and maintain social distancing.

The ‘Kick Out 2020’ TVC, conceptualized by Contract Advertising, features Kriti Sanon as she comes back home after shopping at a Bata Store and advises her brother that it is time to kick out 2020. As the TVC progresses, Kriti proceeds to showcase the different shoes she had bought for different occasions, and her excitement at having bought new shoes for working out to be fit, visiting friends and celebrating with family after so long, is quite palpable. She then presents her brother with his ‘new year’ gift-a stylish pair of shoes for his next date. The TVC ends with Kriti urging everyone to Kick Out 2020 with Bata’s new ‘Ready Again’ Collection.

Commenting on the new #KickOut2020 campaign, Anand Narang, Vice President – Marketing, Bata India Limited said: “As the Covid storm continues, people have been stuck at home and adapting to a life of isolation and monotony. As they cope with the mental, physical and emotional stress, at Bata we wanted to inspire them to embrace positivity and focus on the better things in life, to start rebuilding their lives and the economy back. It is now time to kick out all the negativity and by naming our latest collection ‘Ready Again’, we wanted to remind everyone that it is time now to take charge of their lives again and get ready to welcome togetherness, happiness & celebrations. Being from the creative and innovation industry, we didn’t want to sit back and let life pass by. It’s time for brands & marketing fraternity to be original, be agile, to inspire, and remind people to adapt to new normal and move ahead. We hope that the uplifting tone of the #Kickout2020 campaign along with the message to be Ready Again strikes an emotional chord with consumers, showing the humane & authentic side of the Bata brand.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, says, “How do you get rid of the most despised year ever? Simple, you just Kickout 2020 and get ready again. That’s the idea behind this campaign. A simple idea, which provokes you, makes you think, and motivates you. An annual year-end campaign thus turned into something rather unforgettable by Bata India.”