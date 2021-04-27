KMBL to financially empower and support India with 'Khwabon ka khaata' campaign

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) today unveiled its latest campaign that chronicles the story of Ashok Das, a young, aspiring cricketer from one corner of the country, as he realizes his ultimate dream to showcase his talent on the world’s biggest stage.

The campaign celebrates the bold and audacious ambitions of a new, confident India that cuts across identities and also what it means to one’s family, friends, neighbourhood et al when a dream is in fact fulfilled. In their quest to achieve their aspirations, KMBL stands by them, promising to financially empower and support them with the Khwabon Ka Khaata.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are in the midst of another exciting season of cricket. And as the entire country watches the stars in action, behind the scenes there are scores of young sportspeople from every corner of India, indeed now worldwide, working tirelessly so that they can one day get an opportunity to emulate their heroes. We chose to celebrate the enormous opportunity this platform presents, and we are proud to be the official team partner of seven cricket teams this year.”

Ramakrishna (Ramki) Desiraju, Founder & Creative Director, Cartwheel Creative Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. said, “No other sporting event has given as many Indians an opportunity to excel, earn and entertain on the global stage. It has made it possible for a player of the most modest means from the smallest of places to aspire for and achieve greatness. To lift their families several rungs up the economic ladder. This campaign captures the emotions that accompany this dizzying journey. In a way that Kotak has made its own ever since the Kona Kona Kotak campaign.

Kotak continued the celebration of inclusive growth with its India Invited and Dreams Invited campaigns. The story of Ashok Das's spectacular success at the player auction continues Kotak's chronicling of emerging India.”

This campaign has put together an ensemble cast of lovable Indians that anybody in the country will be able to relate to.

The videos can be viewed here: Main Film, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The creative agency that worked on the campaign is Cartwheel Consultancy Pvt Ltd and the media agency is Wavemaker. The videos will be amplified across prominent digital media platforms and will be accompanied by a social media campaign and on-ground engagements across the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)