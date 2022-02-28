KFC unveils Biryani Bucket with quirky campaign

KFC fans and Biryani lovers in the country are in for a tasteful treat as Colonel Sanders grants their wishes in true KFC style – with the all-new KFC Biryani Bucket. In a unique combination, KFC’s signature chicken now comes with flavourful Biryani rice and its nothing short of the biryani of your dreams.

This innovative product was unveiled with an interesting campaign film that depicts the Colonel’s struggles as he gets questioned by fans asking “Biryani kab banaoge?” practically everywhere that he goes.



Expressing his admiration for Colonel’s latest creation, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “There is something certainly warm and familiar about a Biryani, just as there is no greater joy than holding a bucket full of KFC chicken. Not a surprise then, that Colonel Sanders often got asked ‘Biryani kab banaoge?’. The campaign film is a close representation of just how much KFC fans wanted us to bring together 2 of their greatest loves – their favourite KFC chicken and flavourful biryani. We are thrilled to render a KFC take on this beloved cuisine, and the KFC Biryani Bucket is an earmark in our journey of designing innovative products. We hope KFC and biryani lovers will enjoy this new offering.”

Ogilvy North, Chief Creative Officer, Ritu Sharda, shared, “A KFC version of the Biryani was an idea whose time had come. The KFC page was reflecting this craving from people for a while. So, when KFC finally dished up its own twist on the cult-favourite Biryani - all our campaign really had to say was: You wanted it. We got it.”



The film opens with Colonel Sanders destressing at a laughter club and laughing away, when a fellow participant, actor Piyush Mishra, asks him how while KFC’s fried chicken is fantastic, when is he planning to make biryani.

