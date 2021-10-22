Karnataka BJP MP objects to CEAT’s ad, says it created 'unrest among Hindus'

The ad features actor Aamir Khan in which he is shown advising a group of people not to burst firecrackers on the streets

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde has written a letter to the MD & CEO of CEAT Tyres, Anant Vardhan Goenka, asking the company to withdraw the ad in which Aamir Khan is shown advising people not to burst firecrackers outside the housing societies, and on the streets.

He said that the ad has created “unrest among Hindus.”

Not only this, Hegde also asked the company to address the problems like blocked roads and emission of noise from mosques in the name of Namaaz, when Muslims offer prayers on roads on Fridays or on any other important occasions like a festival.

He said, “Your Company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to fire crackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern to public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims.”

He added, "That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here."

He further highlighted, “Nowadays, a group of ‘Anti-Hindu actors’ always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community.”

Karnataka’s BJP MP said that he is hopeful that the organisation will not hurt Hindus sentiments in the future by any means.

