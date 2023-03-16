Joy Personal Care gets Disha Patani as brand ambassador
The actor has kicked off a digital campaign for the brand
Joy Personal Care has announced actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. A campaign introducing Disha and the new product range is live across digital and social media platforms.
Disha Patani will be featured in a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for Joy's newly launched product range. As a part of the campaign, a TVC with Disha will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "The newly launched sunscreen range is an exciting development for JOY, as we continue to provide customers with a wide variety of products that meet their changing needs. Our sun protection range is designed to offer superior protection from damaging UV rays and other environmental pollutants while nourishing and brightening the skin. By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."
Poulomi Roy, CMO of RSH Global, said, "We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life. We have carefully crafted a comprehensive campaign for our newly launched sunscreen range which takes into account the latest trends in skincare technology, customer needs and preferences, and the competitive landscape. We are confident that with Disha on board, the campaign will not only create awareness but also help us reach our target audience and drive sales of our new sunscreen range."
Talking about her association with Joy Personal Care, Disha Patani said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Joy Personal Care family. Protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays is essential, and Joy's natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I'm confident that with Joy's sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’
The ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign features Vinay Pathak as the concerned father
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:59 PM | 3 min read
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.
The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.
Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.
The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.
Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."
Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”
Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wondrlab appointed as creative AOR for HDFC Bank’s tech-first services
The agency will lead communication solutions for the bank’s tech-first services
By Neeta Nair | Mar 15, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has learnt that HDFC Bank has appointed Wondrlab as its creative partner for its tech-first services. Wondrlab will be responsible for marketing the current and upcoming digital properties of HDFC Bank, to drive growth in its digital business.
Leo Burnett won the HDFC Bank creative account in 2015 and is still handling the other part of the business.
Confirming the development, Ashish Morone, Head - Brand and Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank, told exchange4media, “At HDFC Bank, we intend to change the way India banks. Our aim is to digitise and simplify the banking experience for all consumers and we’re excited to welcome Wondrlab as our partner in this journey. Their expertise in dynamic creative marketing capabilities and understanding of the digital ecosystem makes them the perfect fit for our future-forward journey.”
Morone further said that the mandate for the part of the business handed over to Wondrlab is new.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Wondrlab said: “As a full-funnel MarTech company, we at Wondrlab are proud of the trust placed in us by India’s largest private sector bank. The HDFC Bank mandate offers us wonderful prospects to create innovative work integrating creativity, data, and technology in the campaigns, going forward.”
HDFC Bank wants to bring about a tectonic shift in its digital offerings by creating journeys that are simple, convenient and hassle-free. It will soon allow its consumers to seamlessly transact, invest, borrow and acquire various banking products and avail of banking services digitally. The idea is to create momentum in modernising the way Indians bank.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye
Campaign comprises three films
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan
As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -
- Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X
- Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums
- ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured
The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.
Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim.
Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”
The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Suryakumar Yadav signs up with JioCinema as brand ambassador
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:11 PM | 1 min read
Suryakumar Yadav was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador.
The association will amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives and social media collaborations featuring the Indian batting sensation.
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL.
“I am pleased to collaborate with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible. With the constant innovations on digital platforms making it a preferred option for fans, I look forward to this exciting partnership,” said Suryakumar Yadav.
“Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for – world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability, and language.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Porter unveils new brand campaign
The ad has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Porter has launched its latest social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’, highlighting its extensive packers and movers service offerings. The campaign reiterates the brand’s commitment to going to the last mile to ensure affordable, timely, and seamless shifting with utmost safety and security.
The campaign conceptualised and created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions Pvt Ltd will be promoted across digital and social platforms and through OOH.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, Customer Growth and Engagement, Porter said, “Currently in India, the packers and movers segment is fragmented and confounding for consumers. Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We, at Porter Packers & Movers, have always ensured the best service, without compromising on our core values of providing safety with damage-proof packaging, economical pricing and on-time reliable shifting experience. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter Packers & Movers is tangibly better than any other service out there and that’s what we wanted to communicate. We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star
The account will be managed out of the Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Kinnect has bagged the digital media mandate for Blue Star Limited.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “We are pleased to partner with Kinnect, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, and thereby leverage Kinnect’s deep domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns.”
Speaking on the new win, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Blue Star as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Talent crunch in media industry?
Guest Column: Media expert Rajul Kulshreshtha writes that the media industry is facing a talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined
By Rajul Kulshreshtha | Mar 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
The appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO of Dentsu has sparked thoughts about the industry as a whole. It's interesting to note that he is not from the industry, and prompts the question of whether there is a talent shortage at Dentsu or in the industry as a whole. This shift highlights the importance of seeking out leaders with diverse skills and experiences to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry. Mr. Razdan is certainly well qualified to do so.
The media industry is facing a significant talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined. There is a scarcity of people with the expertise to take media agencies to the next level in today's unique and continuously evolving environment. Current HR practices in the industry have not done enough to bridge the talent gap. Historically, HR has not played a significant role in media agencies, either due to a lack of leadership vision or the nature of the industry. Although the situation is now being addressed, it may be too little, too late.
A significant challenge facing media agencies is the need for a stable business model that offers long-term solutions. Clients are demanding media approaches that can withstand the rapidly evolving industry. Agencies often struggle to provide satisfactory answers, leading to client dissatisfaction and potential loss of business. The lack of innovative thinking within the agency exacerbates this problem.
To remain relevant, media agencies must redefine their role in the changing business landscape. They must move beyond just executing campaigns and focus on providing strategic value to clients. This means developing a deep understanding of the client's business, identifying opportunities for growth, and developing media/marketing strategies that align with the client's objectives. Media agencies must also evolve their capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of clients by leveraging technology to develop data-driven insights that inform media planning and execution. They must also be able to create compelling content that resonates with consumers across various platforms.
In short, media agencies must transform themselves into strategic partners that can help clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing media landscape. They must be able to deliver value beyond execution and provide strategic guidance and insights that help clients achieve their business objectives. It is a mountain to climb given the context we are in, but it is necessary to remain relevant in the industry.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube