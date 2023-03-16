Joy Personal Care gets Disha Patani as brand ambassador

Joy Personal Care has announced actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. A campaign introducing Disha and the new product range is live across digital and social media platforms.

Disha Patani will be featured in a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for Joy's newly launched product range. As a part of the campaign, a TVC with Disha will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.

Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "The newly launched sunscreen range is an exciting development for JOY, as we continue to provide customers with a wide variety of products that meet their changing needs. Our sun protection range is designed to offer superior protection from damaging UV rays and other environmental pollutants while nourishing and brightening the skin. By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."

Poulomi Roy, CMO of RSH Global, said, "We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life. We have carefully crafted a comprehensive campaign for our newly launched sunscreen range which takes into account the latest trends in skincare technology, customer needs and preferences, and the competitive landscape. We are confident that with Disha on board, the campaign will not only create awareness but also help us reach our target audience and drive sales of our new sunscreen range."

Talking about her association with Joy Personal Care, Disha Patani said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Joy Personal Care family. Protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays is essential, and Joy's natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I'm confident that with Joy's sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)