Joy is incomplete without equality, says vivo in its Women’s Day campaign

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, smartphone brand vivo today announced the launch of its new digital campaign, "Joy of Equality" which highlights gender stereotypes that are prevalent within society. The brand aims to nudge its audience to introspect and take corrective measures to break the bias.

Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network India, the campaign stems from the thought that joy is incomplete without equality. Backed by a strong narrative, the film pans through various phases in the life of women that sheds light on how they are treated differently and are asked to ‘pose’ for society.

The film aims to remind everyone that we all are equal and the only pose that matters in real life is the pose of equality. Associating with the cause, renowned celebrities/ influencers like Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jim Sarbh have come forward to lend their support to the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogendra Sriramula, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Our brand purpose, ‘to create a world of joy’ is incomplete without Joy of Equality. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase the gender biases women go through in their life through relatable real-life experiences. The DVC is an attempt to seed the idea of a society where every woman is free to be the way she wants to be, without being judged, and without being cajoled.

“The fact that a woman faces discrimination of various kinds throughout her life is something known to us. But what most people in society don’t even realise is that what they are doing or the way they are acting is a form of inequality and gender bias. How did we bring this sense of inequality alive? Simple, we used the quintessential camera pose to bring alive this “invisible lens of inequality” with which society looks and trains a woman to be perfect in its eyes. Which needs to stop, so equality can shine. By clicking that perfect picture of inequality, it will hopefully open the world’s mind to this issue.” said, Anupama Ramaswamy, NCD Dentsu Impact.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)