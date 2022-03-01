ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy & Warner Bros celebrate ‘The Batman’

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, the cookie brand from ITC Ltd., has joined hands with Warner Bros. Pictures (India) to celebrate the global release of the all-new big-screen film ‘The Batman’. Ahead of the world premiere of the movie on 4th March, 2022, the brand has planned a series of experiences for its consumers to heighten the excitement around the release.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy unveiled this partnership through the launch of an ad film that draws parallels between Sunfeast Dark Fantasy and the DC Super Hero whose day begins when a regular day ends. The film shows visuals or clips of both Batman and Dark Fantasy cookie, and hails them as superheroes who keep trouble at bay. The film is amplified via digital and social media, as well as HD channels.

The brand has designed a Batman-themed Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Gift pack, specifically for select consumers and influencers.

In anticipation of the film’s release, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy also rolled out an engaging contest, where consumers solve riddles and get a chance to win exclusive “The Batman” merchandise and “The Batman”- themed gift hampers. The brand has also planned in-cinema experiences, where special QR codes can be scanned to enter the contest. Consumers can visit the brand’s Instagram page @sunfeastdarkfantasy to participate in this contest.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic DC Super Hero brand like Batman – one that enjoys a global fandom. Batman is legendary, and has always been a character inspiring awe. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy is about creating indulgent choco experiences. Batman is a hero who comes to people’s rescue when they are in difficult situations. As depicted in our brand TVC, these virtues resonate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, which offers consumers an escape after a stressful and tiring day by helping them find their moments to indulge in their little fantasies. There is a synergy between Batman and Dark Fantasy, and the attributes/idiosyncrasies of the Super Hero fit in seamlessly with the brand’s core proposition, ’End your day, the Fantasy way.”

George John, Director – Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy for this campaign. Through this collaboration we have been able to reach out to a wide audience and generate tons of excitement among Batman fans and moviegoers in India.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)