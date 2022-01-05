ITC Savlon onboards Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador for Savlon Glycerin Soap

ITC Savlon has roped in actor Tara Sutaria as the brand ambassador for Savlon Glycerine Soap.

A new film has been launched featuring Sutaria which depicts a humorous competition between the actor and her dog on who is the real ‘Softy’.

“The TVC represents a slice of life narrative of a relaxed day for Tara Sutaria, which brings alive the intangible nuance of touch as one of the senses. The film draws a parallel using creative visuals to depict softness of skin in everyday life. The soap is positioned as an all-round solution for hygiene, skincare and protection, that comes with the trusted equity of ITC Savlon,” the company said.

Speaking on the new film, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said, “Savlon has been the front runner in addressing evolving consumer needs through innovation. The health soap category has seen a robust growth over the past two years. While hygiene has become a way of life for all, with consumer needs evolving, personal hygiene has progressed from providing protection only to ensuring value-added skin care benefits as well. Tara’s partnership with the brand brings with her a vibrant & fresh feel to the category that the Savlon soap encompasses.”

Expressing her thoughts, actress Tara Sutaria comments on the launch, “I feel privileged to be associated with Savlon, a brand that is consumer focused and solution oriented with its innovative product offerings. I am a great proponent of using a trusted name for protection against germs for the safety of my family and myself. Like many of us, I have also struggled to choose between effective protection and skin care. It came as a pleasant surprise, with Savlon Glycerin soap, which makes my skin feel soft with a germ protection trust of over 50 yrs. The Savlon soap has become my go to.”

Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, commented on the film, “the concept of ‘Softy’ is a light, endearing way to establish the beauty credentials of this soap. The film is a product demo but told as a story. It makes a sharp point about what the soap can do for your skin and this will not be missed. The interaction between Tara and the dog is what will make the film memorable and we believe the audience will enjoy watching it again and again.”

