ISA re-elects Sunil Kataria as Chairman

The newly elected Executive Council of The Indian Society of Advertisers met on September 29, 2022. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer of Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, was re-elected Chairman of The ISA.

Kataria has led the society over the past six years to greater heights, garnering support from fellow Executive Council members, ISA members and other industry bodies. He has been associated with brands like Godrej, Idea Cellular, Marico and VIP in the past and has solid industry experience across various verticals of businesses, sales and marketing for over 31 years.

On his election for the seventh consecutive term as Chairman of the ISA, Kataria said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value-added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement.”

Kataria further added, “Priorities for making ISA future-ready include stepping up capability, resource, increasing visibility and value addition through work on media measurement, spreading awareness and knowledge on government regulations and becoming the knowledge hub on global/local priorities in the communication space. The sub-committees formed for ISA Events, Public Policy, Multi-Screen Cross Media Measurement and the already active Media Forum would engage themselves more with all members in the coming months to ensure significant progress.”

He further mentioned, “We at the ISA, as a founder member of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), are enhancing our partnership. All activities would be well supported by the revamped value-added website of the ISA and its social media presence.”

Kataria is optimistic about further partnering with BARC in the digital measurement area.

“We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong support in helping us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours,” Sunil said.

The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as chairman over past six years and expressed their pleasure on electing him again for 2022-23.

Other Members of the Executive Council are:

Mr. Atul Agrawal, Senior Advisor, Corporate Brand & Marketing, Tata Services Limited

Mr. Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited

Mr. Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited

Mr. Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer,

Hawkins Cookers Limited

Ms. Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Mrs. Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International

Mr. Neil George, Managing Director, Nivea India Pvt Limited

Mr. Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President, Brand Operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and

Health Care Limited

Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited

Mr. Mr. Devraj Lahiri, Divisional Chief Executive - India Tobacco Division, ITC Limited

Mr. Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited

Mr. Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited

Mr. Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Electricals Limited

Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Mr. Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited

