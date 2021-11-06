Invest in India, says Grip Invest’s Diwali campaign

In a bid to take festivities another level, investment platform Grip Invest has launched a new campaign, ‘Invest in India’, that allows users to invest in businesses building India in a whole new way. The company launched a video on Diwali highlighting how small investments have the ability to empower the country in various ways and build the assets the country needs. The video showcases how users have invested in opportunities with companies like Stanplus to help them put more ambulances on the road, or with Yulu and IPLTech Electric to make vehicles electric or AUS to enable drones for industrial applications, etc.

On the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Grip Invest, said “Diwali holds a very special place in India. Millions of Indians share joy with their loved ones and pray for growth. Through this campaign, we want to encourage people to come together and help shape the future of India. We aim to build a community of people who can empower several promising businesses like StanPlus, AUS, IPL Tech Electric, and many other favorite brands part who are a part of our leasing portfolio”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)