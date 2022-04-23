India Gate's Ramadan campaign celebrates #EmotionCalledBiryani

KRBL, one of India’s largest rice millers and exporters with its flagship brand India Gate basmati rice launched its new digital campaign celebrating #EmotionCalledBiryani this Ramadan.

Conceptualized and executed by Maximus Collabs, the campaign comprises of 3 digital films highlighting the biryani capital and its emotion with the city as a backdrop, influencer campaigns who share their festivities and nostalgia with biryani. These 150+ influencers across the county will be rating some of the most iconic biryani joints and how it has become synonymous to biryani for them. The film aims at showcasing how Biryani in India is not just a royal plate of food but an emotion!!

Celebrations are an inseparable part of India. This holy month of Ramadan when the Muslims spend the day fasting, one of the reason that makes this celebration even more special is the flavour in their plates during iftar. When we talk about food, everyone’s favourite meal to have after fast in Ramadan is – Biryani. Since many ages, good food is considered to be the scale of success and happiness of any occasion here in India, and Biryani, being everyone's favourite is not just food here, It’s an emotion that we all celebrate!

Talking about the campaign, Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL Ltd. said: “You will agree, when it comes to biryani, every time you want it to be special- filled with flavours. The cities and marketplaces are also all open. People now want to go out and enjoy biryani and after long, making it even more special, our new campaign celebrates this #EmotionCalledBiryani. With this we aim to celebrate Biryani and create a recall on the core value of our brand. India Gate Basmati rice is an inseparable part of celebrations at every home in India. Our customers love to make a Classic Impression on their guests through this wonder grain”.

The digital campaign is further being amplified with celebrity influencers including Aly Goni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Hina Khan are joining this celebration of #EmotionCalledBiryani by hosting special festive dinners and including biryani in their communication. These videos will release between 22nd April to 30th April 2022.

“Everyone has their favourite places whose Biryani they swear by. Be it a restaurant, a small tuck shop or one prepared at home by Ammi or their favourite chacha jaan, fufi or khala. India Gate has invited more than 150 micro influencers to visit their favourite Biryani place this Ramadan and share their experience of why Biryani is an Emotion for them.”, further shared Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL Ltd. commenting on the amplification plan.

“The ignition point of this campaign was inspired by the thought that every household has its own secret recipe of biryani. The places also, which stand tall by serving Biryani over centuries and decades and still pull back people due to their taste. All these places and recipes hold a special emotion in the hearts of each and every Indian . As a county Biryani has always been a part of all our celebrations …it was time to give its due to this emotion .” shared Manisha Singh , Founder – Maximus Collabs

India Gate has a range of Quality Products in Basmati Rice but one of the products stands out from every other. It is India Gate Classic which is one product in our portfolio that has the perfect ingredients to make any occasion even more special. The perfect grains combined with the unique USP of 2 Years of Ageing bring the best in our rice giving it the perfect aroma, longest grains, fluffy texture and more yield post-cooking.

