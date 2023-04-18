In TVC for Selected Homme, Saif expresses what timeless fashion means to him
The campaign is for the brand’s spring summer 2023 collection
Selected Homme has unveiled their latest digital campaign starring actor & brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan. Khan presents the brand’s spring summer 2023 collection.
The campaign opens with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who expresses what timeless fashion and legacy mean to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals.
“When it comes to style, Saif is in pursuit of perfection, attention to detail , subtle brilliance, all characteristics of the SELECTED Man. Styled in the latest pieces by Selected Homme, the film also highlights the textures and fabrics of the new range through interspersed close-up shots of key pieces from the collection while keeping the artistic value intact,” read a release from the company.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
You May Also Like
Dr. Reddy’s names Sonu Sood its brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS
Unveils campaign conceptualized by TBWA Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 3:27 PM | 2 min read
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has announced that it has roped in actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS™. It has also released a new TV campaign starring him that sends out the message of making an informed choice for an active lifestyle.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sonu Sood, said, “I am delighted to be partnering with Dr. Reddy’s, a brand which echoes my views on fitness and adopting a healthy lifestyle. I have always advocated to make the right choices in life and trust Rebalanz VITORS™ to be the perfect rehydration partner for all health-conscious enthusiasts.”
M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and health. We are happy to partner with him and announce him as the face of Rebalanz VITORS™. With increasing consciousness in India about health and healthier alternates for daily nutrition, Rebalanz VITORS™ becomes the partner to help in rehydration. Through the association, we are happy to engage with more consumers and help them make an informed choice, in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’”.
The TVC campaign was conceptualized and executed by TBWA Worldwide. The campaign is live and being aired on TV in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cinthol’s TVC encourages consumers to embrace new adventures without hesitation
The campaign is conceptualized by Creativeland Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Soap brand Cinthol has launched a new advertising campaign, titled ‘Cinthol Lime - Alive is Awesome 2023’. The campaign takes the brand’s ‘Alive is Awesome’ journey forward. Set in a sweltering desert, the film follows a group of friends as they embark on an exciting journey. Along the way, they unexpectedly discover an oasis of freshness with Cinthol Lime Soap. What happens next is nothing short of an Alive Adventure. Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia and directed by noted filmmaker Prakash Varma, the TV campaign encourages consumers to embrace new adventures without hesitation even amidst the sweltering heat, for Cinthol Lime is all they need for an invigorating and awesome bathing experience!
Speaking about the new campaign, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer - India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said, “For decades, Cinthol has espoused a strong consumer insight; that freshness lends confidence & freedom. Over the years, we have consistently executed insightful & exciting advertising on the powerful ‘Alive is Awesome’ brand communication idea. This new execution, where adventurers in an unbearably hot dessert are rescued and relieved by Cinthol Lime is a metaphor for what the brand consistently offers consumers – the relief of freshness in hot summers, to enjoy the season with confidence and freedom.”
Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia said, "With Cinthol, we continued on our journey of alive bathing experiences. It's been more than a decade of ‘Alive is Awesome’ and with every season the adventure has gotten bigger and more exciting. What better than to be air-dropped into a cold waterfall, after being picked up from a cruel hot summer day."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Chaayos takes down 'chai' stereotypes in new campaign for frappe offering
The #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign is focused on promoting its new fusion offering Chai Frappe
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:37 PM | 4 min read
Chai cafe chain Chaayos has recently introduced a new summer beverage called the Chai Frappe, with an equally unique and refreshing campaign #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai. This refreshing Chai Frappe boasts a rare fusion of the kick of chai and the cool and creamy goodness of frappe, challenging the preconceived notion that chai should only be served hot. Urging people to think beyond their limitations, the #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign celebrates creativity and innovation by challenging stereotypes, with an unconventional twist on what to expect at Chaayos.
Known for its innovative and unique tea offerings that cater to the taste buds of tea lovers across India, Chaayos has yet again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of the traditional tea category with the launch of Chai Frappe. The Chai Frappe is an inventive twist on the classic chai, providing a refreshing and indulgent experience that is perfect for beating the heat. Chai Frappe is available in 3 refreshing flavours – Caramel, Dark chocolate and Magic spice.
The launch campaign showcases the beauty of the unexpected through a simple yet powerful tag line #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai, urging people to let go of their biases and open themselves up to new possibilities. Through its vibrant visuals and catchy tagline, #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai is a reminder that the world is full of endless possibilities, and that we should never be afraid to step out of our comfort zone and experience the extraordinary.
Exploring unexpected moments of magic, #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai features two short films as well as a series of engagements through a digital-led campaign. In the first film, we show two girls having a conversation at Chaayos, where one girl is snacking and the other one is having her Chai Frappe. Suddenly, one of them spots three monks performing Tai Chi inside the café holding chai cups. The girl excitedly calls out Chaayos mein ‘Tai-Chai’ ho raha hai! The conversation leads to the discovery of Chai Frappe and the realization if Chai and Frappe can happen, then a Tai Chi class in a Chaayos café can also happen. The second film shows an Astronaut standing in line for his cup of Chai at Chaayos. He is seemingly looking out of place in his spacesuit. As one on-looker gawks at the situation, his friend tells him anything is possible, including the unbelievable combination of Chai and Frappe, emphasizing that #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai.
The Co-founder of Chaayos, Nitin Saluja said, "We at Chaayos are thrilled to launch our newest product, the Chai Frappe, and our #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign. This campaign aims to break free from the traditional stereotypes that limit our thinking, and encourages everyone to explore new horizons. Through #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai, Chaayos hopes to inspire their customers to challenge conventional thinking about chai and embrace new possibilities. The Chai Frappe is a perfect embodiment of this philosophy - a refreshing summer drink that blends two seemingly disparate elements to create something truly unique. The Chai Frappe is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence, and we believe it will be a refreshing treat for tea lovers this summer."
The creative campaign has been designed by Wondrlab India. The digital-led campaign includes two short films as well as multiple promotional and teaser campaigns that build on the element of surprise and possibilities.
Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer and Mandar Sawant, Content Director of Content Platform, Wondrlab said – “The thrill started when we first tasted Chai Frappe ourselves and it totally amazed us. We wanted to create something as refreshing as the product itself, keeping the unique tone of voice of brand Chaayos that’s relatable and quirky at the same time. Our main campaign thought ‘Aisa Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ allowed our imagination to go crazy and turn situations like monks performing ‘Tai Chai’ and an Astronaut landing at Chaayos into a reality.”
Rishabh Dubey, Director on these films, adds – “It was exciting to bring to life the whacky idea of characters like astronaut and monks inside the Chaayos cafe. It was also challenging to make them look as real as the drink, Chai Frappe itself.”
As an extension of the campaign, Chaayos has collaborated with several Indian brands including Sugar Cosmetics, My Glamm, Colorbar, The Hosteller, EazyDiner, Spotify, Bharat Matrimony, Wingreens, and more, encouraging them to showcase their own #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai moments in their product offerings. An influencer campaign has also been launched, sharing their real-life #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai moments, which they never thought were possible but made it happen.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anirudh belts out a 'super duper' summer anthem for 7UP
This is an extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 11:54 AM | 2 min read
This summer, 7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, has teamed up with celebrated singer and musical genius, Anirudh Ravichander as they come together for a super-duper musical which is all set to enthrall the audiences.
Anirudh Ravichander brings his unique style and peppy persona to 7UP® world to further refresh audiences through this music anthem.
In the opening scene, the protagonist is stuck in gridlock on a hot, muggy day, and he notices that everyone around him looks exhausted. As the protagonist opens the 7UP® bottle in his bag to take a drink, the poster of Anirudh Ravichander on a 7UP® truck catches his eye, drawing his attention away from the traffic and the onslaught of vehicles.
The scene shifts to the vehicle, where Anirudh is serenading the protagonist to the tune of the new 7UP® Super Duper Refresher commercial. As Anirudh sings, he takes on the personae of those in the audience, and the protagonist and the crowd at large soon join him in dancing and having a good time despite the oppressive heat. A splash of water creatively greets our hero as he unlocks the 7UP® truck, bringing him back to the real world and his 7UP® bottle. Now that the traffic has moved, the protagonist can see Anirudh wink from the billboard.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, " 7UP is committed to providing refreshing experiences and what could possibly be more refreshing than a Super-Duper Refresher anthem by none other than the musical genius, Anirudh. We are extremely excited to have him on board and can’t wait for the youth to start grooving to 7UP’s ultimate upliftment anthem this summer.”
Sharing his excitement on the new campaign, Brand ambassador, Anirudh Ravichander said, "I am absolutely thrilled to have joined the 7UP family, as it is a brand I have literally grown up with. Working on the musical has been very refreshing and the creative journey we took together has been super-duper fun. I personally love the foot tapping number and cannot wait for the youngsters to enjoy it as much as I do”
An extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign, the new 7UP® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana ask all the right questions in JSW Paints ad
The ad has been conceptualized by TBWA
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 11:38 AM | 2 min read
JSW Paints, India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the US $22 billion JSW Group, is launching a new product campaign for its luxury range of Halo Wall Finishes.
The Indian consumer is discerning and extremely conscious of how his/her walls look. However, when it comes to making a choice they ‘Sleep Buy’ thinking they are buying the best, often without knowing why is it the best. In the process, they get some benefits and miss many. JSW Paints encourages consumers to make an informed choice. It began with Sawalia questioning ‘Why pay extra for colour’. In this campaign, Sawalia questions consumers to find out if they are getting all the benefits they can get in their best paint. JSW Paints Halo range of finishes is top of its class offering that comes fully loaded and feature-packed. It has anti-stain (which makes it easy to clean stains off the wall), has Germ block (which protects the home interiors from bacteria, fungus, and viruses), has a rich sheen, offers best-in-class coverage, and comes with Any Colour One Price. Additionally, it is water-based and low VOC making it completely non-toxic and family-friendly. Conceptualized by TBWA, this campaign features Bollywood Superstars Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana. The TVC will be promoted digitally during the IPL 2023 season and on all the leading television channels.
Sundaresan A.S, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints said, “As we build the paint company of the future, our aim is to help consumers make an informed choice. The insight behind this campaign is that often consumers blindly go ahead with what is being offered, without knowing what they get. Sawalia, an agent provocateur, continues to nudge consumers to ask the right questions and make the right choice! The campaign aims to assure its audience that it is indeed possible for a single paint brand to have it all. However, the only way to find out the benefits is by taking the initiative to ask”.
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “Consumers in this category tend to be "sleep buyers" and make purchases based on perception or repeating past usage. JSW Paint’s innovations have enabled a range of paints complete with a far superior set of benefits. The JSW Paints Halo Campaign is a way to awaken the Indian consumers and get them to demand more from their paint by asking questions.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Inside Leo Burnett’s Cannes Lions entries: Rajdeepak Das shares behind-the-scene stories
The agency will be sending six campaigns to the festival this year
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 18, 2023 8:53 AM | 3 min read
At the Cannes Lions last year, Leo Burnett bagged the Grand Prix for their campaign for Whisper - The Missing Chapter. This year, the agency has planned to send six campaigns to the festival, which will begin on June 19, 2023
Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett, takes us through four of these campaigns. Two of the campaigns that the agency is sending, Pepsi’s SmartFarm and Biochar, are yet to be launched.
Whisper- The Missing Chapter
This campaign bagged a Grand Prix for Leo Burnet last year. This year, the agency is sending it in the Effectiveness category.
According to Das, more than 2 crore girls drop out of school every year after puberty because of a lack of period education. This important subject is not taught in schools and is also shushed by society.
With this chapter on periods, we want to make sure no girl misses out on her education due to lack of period education, he says.
Airtel - 175 Replayed
Airtel - 175 Replayed is a legendary piece of work because this match changed Indian cricket. It was after this match that cricket became a craze for the nation; the country changed and a lot of things happened. But the history was never recorded, and so we did this. We gave India the history back using technology, shares Das.
“What is the use of technology if we just use it to see how the future looks without knowing what the past looks like? People have to learn from history, he adds.
#BringBack2011 by Oreo India
The campaign had MS Dhoni going live on Oreo India’s YouTube channel and declaring that the country would win the World Cup once again, repeating its 2011 feat. 2011 was also the year when Oreo was launched. And so, invoking the superstition, a relaunch of the brand will make sure that the Indian team will win the tournament again.
As a country, we all are a little superstitious about cricket in a fun way. So we made this video.
Mondelez also replicated Times of India's April 2011 front page where India's World Cup win and 2G scam were big news, and several top publications fell for the ruse!
Burger King ft Hrithik Roshan - BK ka Stunner Jugaad
The brand released a 20-second Instagram ad in which Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van and posing for the paparazzi. The actor was “unaware” that a billboard was placed strategically behind him to make it appear that he was endorsing the "Rs 50 Stunner Menu".
We were told that if we use a celebrity, people still ask whether it was paid or unpaid. The best idea was to have it in a way that you don’t know where it comes from.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches campaign for gold ETFs
The campaign will reach the masses via a TVC mainly broadcasted across digital channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:44 PM | 3 min read
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a campaign to promote its Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).
“The fear of theft is a common concern among those who own physical gold in the form of jewellery, coins or bars. Unlike other assets, gold is a tangible asset that can be easily stolen or lost. This fear can be compounded by the high value of gold, which makes it a desirable target for thieves. To mitigate the risk of theft, investors who own physical gold may choose to store it in a secure location, such as a bank locker. However, these storage options can be expensive and may not be accessible at all times.
This is where an alternative form of getting exposure to gold through Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) becomes relevant, especially for those concerned about the risk of theft. Gold ETFs can provide a solution to the fear of theft and storage problems associated with physical gold ownership, thereby negating these risks. A Gold ETF is a type of investment vehicle that tracks the price of gold and trades on a stock exchange like a stock. It allows investors to own gold without physically possessing it,” the company said in a release.
One of the leading names in this space is ICICI Prudential Gold ETF. Investors can buy units of the offering which represent ownership in the underlying gold holdings. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF offers several other advantages over physical gold ownership. They are more liquid, making it easier to buy and sell gold quickly on the exchange. Investing in gold adds another asset class to your portfolio thereby diversifying your investments and may also help to reduce the overall risk.
“At a time when gold prices are prevailing at higher levels, through our latest campaign, we wish to communicate to the masses that by investing in ICICI Prudential Gold ETF they need not worry about the safety aspect of their investment,” the company said.
“Our endeavour with this campaign is also to create awareness about Gold ETFs in general and its safety aspect. It is a prudent portfolio diversifier and is suitable for all types of investors - evolved investor, conservative investor, aggressive investo,” they added.
Abhijit Shah, Head Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “When it comes to investing or purchasing gold, the one aspect which concerns everyone is with regards to the safety of the gold at hand. By taking exposure to gold in the form of ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, gold units will be held in a demat account, thereby addressing the safety aspect effectively.”
The campaign will reach the masses via a TVC mainly broadcasted across digital channels like Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, Youtube etc. in order to reach a wider audience.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube