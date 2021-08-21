In SKINN’s rakhi campaign, Manushi Chhillar celebrates bond with sister

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, has released a digital video for its #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign to celebrate Rakshabandhan with the renowned pageant winner and upcoming Bollywood Actor Manushi Chhillar and her sister.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy South, #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign celebrates the beautiful bond of sibling love with a nostalgic twist and presents fine fragrances from SKINN by Titan as the most thoughtful gift for your siblings in this season of gifting.

The digital video portrays a very relatable bond between the gorgeous star Manushi Chhillar and her elder sister Dewangana. As the sisters reminisce about their childhood memories, argue over TV remote, and make fun of each other, their strong bond of siblinghood shines through showing how they always have each other’s back. SKINN fragrances become a significant part of this emotional journey full of memories and love as Manushi gifts them to her sister Dewangana to celebrate their bond with beautiful fragrances.

Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrances and Accessories Titan Company Limited adds, “Rakshabandhan gives an opportunity to celebrate our siblinghood. Gifts play an important role in conveying this heartfelt gratitude and rejoicing memories of time spent together. Fragrances in specific bring back loved memories and spark joy, hence when words fall short it is #BestSaidWithSkinn.

With this digital video we celebrate bond between siblings, and show how real sibling stories look like with Manushi Chhillar and Dewangana. Their conversation is full of mischief, love and sheds light on how they are each part of a whole, and irreplaceable to each other. It also hints at picking best perfume that helps rejoice the special bond with your sibling”

This light-hearted tete-a-tete with laughs between Manushi and her sister bright up the whole mood and celebrates irreplaceable relationship between them.

Under the #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign for Rakshabandhan, the brand celebrates the sibling bond over all the good, fun memories they have shared.

