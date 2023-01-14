In Shaadi.com’s new ad, founder Anupam Mittal turns superhero
The ad film, which introduces a feature on the site, will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market
Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com has launched its latest feature - Shaadi Live. Shaadi Live is a periodic event, happening every 10 days, that gives eligible singles an opportunity to meet up to 10 potential matches over video calls, for 5 minutes each, within just an hour.
“This fascinating new feature enables people to interact with those looking for a suitable partner, without the hassle of physically meeting and long waiting times. This new feature facilitates users across vast expanses of geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes in a manner that is convenient as well as efficient. It aims to make faster connections with suitable potential partners. Simply put, every Shaadi Live event allows a person to meet up to 10 matches for 5 minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls. This will happen at a massive scale with several events running simultaneously, and the prompt and spontaneous nature of interaction will enable members to meet new faces every few days,” the company said.
Speaking about Shaadi Live, Adhish Zaveri, AVP Marketing, People Interactive Pvt Ltd., said, “Shaadi Live is a revolutionary matchmaking feature that is a culmination of cutting edge technology and our deep understanding of the business. Enabling multiple and meaningful conversations between matches, all in a matter of a few minutes is the key to helping our members find success in their search for a life partner. As we like to say, Shaadi Live isn’t a feature, but much rather the future of matchmaking.”
This latest feature will be unveiled and popularized with a special campaign in which Founder & Shark, Anupam Mittal features as a superhero. The quirky ad shows Mittal solving the predicament of suitors by introducing them to Shaadi Live. The ad film will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market.
Throwback Thursday: Onida's deal with the devil
When MIRC Electronics wanted a piece of the customers' mindshare in the 80s, it decided to take a fiendishly good route to achieve it
By Sandhya Raghavan | Jan 12, 2023 8:45 AM | 5 min read
Since the dawn of Indian advertising some 70-odd years ago, brands have created a rich legacy of unforgettable mascots like the Amul Girl, Air India Maharaja, Asian Paint's Gattu and the Lijjat Bunny.
Distinct as they are, these mascots also have some overlapping traits. They are all cute and pleasant, qualities that make a mascot endearing to the customers and create an emotional connection with them.
Yet in 1980, an Indian electronics brand decided to take the counter-intuitive approach, throwing some basic tenets of the mascot rulebook out of the window. In so doing, it created one of the most memorable mascots India has ever seen -- the Onida devil.
Devil in the details
In the 1980s, small-screen programming was rising in India on the back of Ramayan and Mahabharat, which were immensely popular. The craze for colour TV grew in 1982 when Indian households started splurging on colour TVs to catch the 9th Asiad Games.
When Onida (MIRC Electronics) entered the Indian television market, there were established players like Crown, Salora, BPL and Videocon ruling the roost.
Onida televisions were technologically superior to available TV brands. Nevertheless, despite offering over 60 channels (when other brands had a little over 10), the company knew that tom-toming about its cutting-edge technology would get it nowhere.
To stand out among these highly-competitive brands and to clinch a piece of the consumers' mindshare, Onida had to devise a clutter-breaking marketing campaign with an emotional impact.
Back in the 80s, television was an aspirational appliance. The ones who owned a good set were quite often the object of their neighbours' envy, an insight Onida anchored its ad campaign on. Anyone who has felt envy knows the might of negative emotions.
"Onida tapped on this emotion of consumers and promoted their brand as one that non-owners would ‘envy’ and covet," points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
Envy is also one of the seven deadly sins, and a mascot that could embody it in its entirety was the devil himself.
A devil of a job
Advertising Avenues under the late Goutam Rakshit was tasked with creating this challenging campaign along with art designer and legend Gopi Kukde who designed the mascot.
It took model co-ordinator David Whitbread three months of convincing to play the devil since the ad makers felt that he had an interesting impish face for the role. He finally agreed to do it for a sum of Rs 6,000, according to a news publication. He also became a quasi-celeb in the months to come.
Instead of the usual red, the Onida devil was cloaked entirely in green, the colour of envy, of course. Sharp nails, horns and a pointy tail completed the ensemble. So terrifying was the final look that parents had a hard time pacifying crying kids every time Whitbread appeared on the screen.
Accompanying the ad was Ashok Roy's tagline "Neighbour's envy, owner's pride," which became inextricably linked to Onida for decades and many taglines later.
The campaign first started with full-page print ads in 1982 followed by the TV commercial in 1983-84.
1980s :: ONIDA Explains "Why The Devil" pic.twitter.com/iAxnf1pdzi— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 11, 2019
The gamble paid off and Onida secured what it set out to achieve: a valuable piece of the market share and audience mindshare.
Ritu Singh writes in her book A History of Indian Advertising in Ten-and-a-half Chapters: "Presumably as a fallout of the ad, Onida's market share is estimated to have risen from 5-6 per cent in 1981 to 19-20 per cent in 1985."
Rakshit would later tell a publication that the ad was loved and hated in equal measure. Despite some criticism from within the industry, Onida persisted with the campaign as its impact could be seen in the rising sales numbers.
"Onida surely took a risk that we all know tremendously paid off. More than mixed reactions, it instilled a curiosity in people that compelled them to explore the product," notes Kothari.
A fiendishly good legacy
The devil became synonymous with the company's communication till 1998. Whitbread himself was associated with the role for 14 years until he decided to hang up his boots.
While actors Ashish Choudhary, Rajesh Khera and Aamir Bashir later replaced him, their ads were met with varying measures of success.
The campaign saw a few iterations and eventually was passed on from Advertising Avenues to Rediffusion DY&R and then eventually Taproot Dentsu.
The company decided to retire the devil for good in 1998 since they no longer wanted the brand to be associated with envy anymore. However, after sales and brand identity took a beating, the company thought of bringing him back in 2004.
Vivek Sharma, the then VP-Marketing, Sales and Service, MIRC Electronics (Onida) told e4m back in 2005, “The devil was a memorable mascot for Onida. Reintroducing the devil in 2004 was a wise decision. We observed that a lot of misbranding was the result of not using the devil as Onida’s face for eight years.”
Sales shot up and people took notice of Onida's unique brand positioning in the market again.
"We registered around 50 per cent growth in volumes as far as CTVs are concerned. In addition, we also recorded a 50 per cent increase in our overall product portfolio. In the period between October and November, we sold around 70,000–80,000 DVDs and 20,000 washing machines. The fact remains that the devil’s return has added to our brand salience in a big way," said the late Chandramouli Venkatesan, who was the VP (Marketing and Sales) at MIRC Electronics.
Onida brought back the fiend in 2018 later for its AC brand, hoping to recreate some of its old magic. Despite getting praise from the millennials and Gen X, the ad didn't create the desired impact on the younger audience who are mostly oblivious to Onida's history with the character.
Yet, the green fiend is one of the most powerful icons of Indian advertising, ranking among the top mascots of India like the Amul Girl and Gattu, and we are richer for having known him.
ASCI asks Britannia to withdraw Milk Bikis ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan
Action taken after consumers call out Big B & Britannia for promoting Milk Bikis as substitute to milk & wheat for children
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 11, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) has asked FMCG major Britannia Industries to withdraw its Milk Bikis campaign in which Amitabh Bachchan asks mothers to give kids a pack of biscuits claiming that it has the power of milk and wheat flour.
The campaign was part of a promo for the Junior KBC program for which the brand is believed to be the main sponsor. The promo of the KBC Junior commercial was aired on television, YouTube, and other social media platforms in which Big B endorsed Milk Bikis.
First time ever Britannia MIlk Bikis Ties-up with KBC Junior and we have the legendary Amitabh Bachchan talking about Britannia Milk Bikis and Doodh Roti Ki Shakti. Please watch Sony TV - KBC Junior from 13th to 22nd and catch the spots. pic.twitter.com/gpMolQlyEn— Shilpa Kalake (@ShilpaKalake) January 10, 2023
ASCI said that it has received a bunch of complaints against the campaign over the past couple of weeks prompting the authority to launch a probe to examine whether the said campaign was misleading.
“Our probe found that the campaign didn’t adhere to our guidelines and the brand has been directed to withdraw the same,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, confirmed the development to e4m.
Kapoor added that since Britannia has withdrawn the ad, we have closed the complaint. The claim across all ads has to be pulled down, said ASCI.
e4m sought to get in touch with Britannia industries management to get their version on the issue. Their response is awaited.
Netizens and health experts have been calling out the brand as well as Bachchan for promoting “unhealthy food” ever since the ad was aired and shared on social media last week of December.
A Twitter user wrote, “@Srbachchan You are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients
@BritanniaIndLtd. Milk Bikis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk & inverted sugar syrup.”
@SrBachchan you are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients @BritanniaIndLtd Milk Bikkis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk& inverted sugar syrup pic.twitter.com/dl2nUTkGQW— BPNI (@bpniindia) December 27, 2022
The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest-India (NAPi), a national think-tank of independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has also written to Bachchan against promoting processed food.
Bachchan, meanwhile, is not the only one promoting processed food for kids. Several celebrities have been roped by top companies to promote various processed and junk food products targeted at children.
To fight childhood obesity, the international agency wants restriction on all advertisements of food with high amounts of saturated and trans fats, free sugars and salt. The leading categories of advertised foods are soft drinks, sweetened breakfast cereals, biscuits, confectionery, snack foods, ready meals and fast food outlets.
Though there has been no unified statutory framework to regulate food advertising in India, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for a regulatory framework against misleading advertising. Besides, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 had recommended that advertisements of unhealthy food in and around school premises be banned in an attempt to promote safe and wholesome meals among children.
ASCI had released guidelines for Celebrities in Advertising in 2017 and then Influencer Advertising in Digital Media in 2021 which placed the onus on the endorsing celebrities to recuse themselves from deceptive or misleading advertisements.
Brooke Bond says ‘kindness is just a cup away’
The ad for Red Label Tea has been executed by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Brooke Bond Red Label Tea has come up with a new campaign based on the belief that “common ground and kindness are just a cup away”.
In its latest ad, the brand takes this narrative further by showcasing two strangers at a place where one would be most vulnerable - a hospital waiting room. As a conversation brews between them, a most unexpected revelation makes the story tug at viewers' hearts.
Akshay Seth, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, says: “There’s something that is warmer than a great tasting cup of tea- the warmth of a stranger’s company when it is needed the most. We’ve all been in situations where a handshake, a hug, or a few comforting words can work magic. For this to get translated, the story and execution needed to feel authentic and heartfelt. And this is one of the reasons the ad is resonating, with people coming forth with their personal experiences.”
Meta to stop advertisers from targeting teens by gender
The company has said it is updating settings for the same and will make them effective from February
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Meta has said is not going to allow advertisers to target teenagers based on their gender.
The platform is in the process of updating its settings that will be made effective from February, the company said in its blog post.
According to Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, “I think everybody has a role… social media companies have a role, families have a role, parents have a role, governments have a role, regulators have a role. This is a space where I think it is totally legitimate and normal for regulators to act.”
Meta has said it is also advocating for the industry to work together on these issues so that all tech companies across the internet adhere to certain principles when it comes to young people.
As per the company, there are three key challenges for the industry.
- How to verify age: so that young children can’t access apps not made for them and that teens can have consistent, age-appropriate experiences
- How to provide age-appropriate experiences: so that teens can expect similarly safe experiences across all apps that are tailored to their age and life-stage
- How to build parental controls: so that parents and guardians have the tools to navigate online experiences for their teens together.
ASCI report decodes challenges and opportunities for EdTech advertising
Proposes RAISE model that will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released a comprehensive report on advertising in the education technology sector (EdTech) and the impact it has on parents and students. The report aims to decode the challenges and opportunities for EdTech sector advertising. The report also identifies ways in which the sector can shape a more responsible narrative, and move away from opportunistic advertising which many consider problematic.
EdTech as a sector holds immense promise in being able to address the infrastructural and learning challenges in India, hence it is critical that the advertising of the sector does not undermine its potential. The study, done with the active participation of both industry and non-industry stakeholders identifies opportunities and challenges and proposes a framework that could guide advertisers to more balanced advertising.
The EdNext study was undertaken by ASCI with Sprint Studio.ai as the research partner and UNICEF as the knowledge partner. A total of 100 EdTech advertisements across print, TV, digital video and static mediums were analysed by a wide set of stakeholders including parents, students, policymakers, educationists, child development experts, as well as representatives of the industry from the marketing and creative fields. The study was conducted across the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Indore, Kanpur, Patna, Kolhapur, Warangal and Bardhaman.
The analysis revealed that:
- Ads have a huge impact on parents’ choice of EdTech platform, with 49% of parents choosing platforms based on advertising
- Like traditional education ads, Ed-Tech ads too, have a huge focus on marks and ranks. Math and science dominated the subjects depicted
- While 81% of parents trust EdTech ads, 73% felt that ads showed high pressure of studies
- None of the endorsers/ role models were from the academic field
- Stereotypes of gender, physical appearances, and mother’s roles crept in to these ads
The findings also noted some positives. Some of the key positives identified were:
- Ads featuring parents represented them as supporting partners to students, and thereby provided positive role models for progressive parenting (21 out of 23 ads)
- Parents and experts also felt that ads that focused on conceptual learning were progressive and enjoyable.
The EdNext study proposed a framework to elevate the communication around EdTech mindfully. Titled ‘RAISE’, the framework provides stakeholders a set of lenses to evaluate the creatives and develop messages that could be considered more progressive. Following the checklist guide provided in the framework will help marketers and creative experts review concepts at the inception stage of the ad itself.
The framework is based on five principles which include:
- R – Relationship of the student with learning
- A – Authenticity of situations, promises and claims
- I – Inclusive representation of characters to depict diversity in gender, age, physical attributes, personality types, learning styles and pace along with regional inclusion
- S – Spectrum of pedagogy where there is information on learning methods and how they contribute to holistic learning outcomes
- E – Excellence markers to focus on overall development as a measure of success over ranks and marks
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “EdTech has emerged as a very important sector in recent times, especially in the pandemic era where parents engaged with these companies to supplement their children’s education. Ed-Tech has the ability to solve some fundamental infrastructure and content challenges and revolutionize Indian education. However, given the particular asymmetry between vulnerable parents and students on the one hand, and large organizations on the other, it is critical to ensure that advertising is responsible and does not exploit these vulnerabilities. EdTech advertising has a massive opportunity to build a positive and future-facing narrative, which makes for compelling brand stories that also build confident and multifaceted learners.”
Mayank Kumar, Chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium, and Co-founder UpGrad said: “The EdNext report shines light on the sheer scale of the EdTech sector and highlights the need for raising the bar on advertising in the industry along with providing a roadmap on how that can be achieved. The report also shows huge acceptance of the benefits of EdTech products by students, parents and teachers. The in-depth research we undertook along with ASCI will help the industry get a clear picture of how the sector can benefit through responsible advertising, which it is already constantly working towards.”
Divya Gokulnath, Co-chair at Indian Ed-tech Consortium and Co-Founder BYJU’S said: "The EdNext report highlights that almost all parents are appreciative of the ads which show children enjoying the process of learning, which is something we live by, work for, and showcase in our ads. We prioritize building strong and sustainable relationships based on first principles. While it's natural for advertisers to highlight the best outcomes achieved by their users, the EdTech industry strives to present a balanced picture at all times. As a nascent industry that is constantly evolving, we must adapt in our effort so that we can make learning effective for everyone. This initiative by ASCI will help us design even more responsible and effective ad campaigns as we continue to grow and improve."
Bisleri unveils digital campaign for delivery at-home app
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the app
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri International has launched a quirky campaign for its delivery at home offering Bisleri @Doorstep. The campaign addresses the modern consumers’ outlook for convenient solutions to order essential items. As part of the campaign, Bisleri @Doorstep is unveiling a series of brand films in a phased manner illustrating the daily life scenarios of millennials and Gen-Z.
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. It showcases a cat ordering Bisleri products from the app while its parent is taking a nap, demonstrating the ease and user-friendliness of the app.
Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."
Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO – 82.5 Communications, said, "This film is the first of many for Bisleri's e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation."
Kalyan Jewellers launches Pongal digital campaign
The ad film captures the festive spirit and the ancient cultural practices of Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled an ad campaign for Pongal featuring actor Regina Cassandra. The digital ad film embodies the festive spirit of the Tamil New Year and reflects upon the age-old traditions practised by families to mark the harvest festival.
Set against a rural backdrop, this 40-second Pongal ad film beautifully captures the ethos of the Tamil region; their inclusivity, generosity of spirit and warmth extended towards guests and strangers alike.
The three-day Pongal festival is when most families unite and friends come calling. Actor Regina Cassandra effortlessly personifies today’s Tamil woman, embracing tradition and sharing her knowledge of it, to visiting friends. In a true representation of the Atithi Devo Bhava concept, the family welcomes their guest, a foreigner, and introduces her to their culture. Dressed in a saree, adorning the timeless maanga maalai and kemp stone temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, she is not only welcomed, but also encouraged to actively participate in the celebrations.
Talking about the campaign ad, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we announce the launch of our Pongal ad campaign, we are thrilled to celebrate this joyous festival with our patrons. Pongal is a time for family and friends to come together, rejoicing the New Year, and our campaign film captures the fun and festive spirit of the occasion. It is a testament to the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, and we extend our New Year wishes to our patrons on this auspicious occasion.”
