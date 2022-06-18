Maggi releases new campaign with Konkona Sen Sharma

Nestlé India in its latest ad campaign on Maggi Veg Atta Noodles showcases how it enables mothers to delight their family with the reassurance of 100% atta cake and veggies in its delicious bowl of noodles. The brand which recently completed 40 years in the country has roped in renowned actress Konkona Sen Sharma for this campaign.

Talking about the roll out of the campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said “During the last few years, Maggi has made concerted efforts to support home cooks with wholesome options. We believe that Maggi Veg Atta’s proposition is a great example of the efforts undertaken by us. The delicious bowl of noodles is packed with 20 spices and herbs, choiciest vegetables and the goodness of 100% Atta cake. I am pleased to see it gaining popularity across the country. Our new campaign reflects this humble effort by helping mothers manage negotiations with their kids in a manner that creates a deeper bond between them over a bowl of hot Maggi Veg Atta Noodles.

On her association with the brand, Konkona said, “Like millions of others, I have a lot of childhood associations with Maggi. The taste of Maggi Veg Atta Noodles was a delight to my entire family making it our new favorite noodle. I look forward to seeing how audiences react to this collaboration and encourage families to try the product”

The new campaign is live across digital and television all across the country.

