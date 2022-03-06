In its ad for Ubtan Face Wash, Mamaearth promises ‘shaadi wala’ glow every day

FMCG brand Mamaearth has launched its latest national television advertisement for their Ubtan Face Wash, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The TV commercial highlights the goodness of natural ingredients in the Ubtan Face Wash giving #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally.

The film is conceptualized by Korra Worldwide. Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film is set up on the premise of a haldi ceremony happening before the wedding for the bride and groom. The film starts with the bride looking at herself in the mirror and admiring her glow from the ubtan. She comments saying that she could host multiple weddings, just to get this glow and radiance. Samantha interjects mocking her and questions, multiple weddings or haldi ceremonies? To which her friend responds complimenting Samantha’s glow and says that it seems like she hosts multiple haldi ceremonies. Samantha responds confidently, that her haldi ceremony happens every day with Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash. Mamaearth's Ubtan face wash is a modern avatar of the traditional ubtan with the natural goodness of turmeric and saffron that help remove tan leaving behind radiant skin.

The film closes with the ingredient benefits of Mamearth Ubtan facewash in a no-toxin proposition giving the perfect #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at MamaEarth said “Ubtan has been the secret recipe for glowing and radiant skin that has been passed on from generations, and the Haldi ceremony before the wedding is an extremely important event for every bride and groom. They mask themselves with the Haldi ubtan to look radiant and glowing on their big day. We have taken the traditional ubtan ingredients and created a hassle-free formula using them to give our consumers a product that will give them the Ubtan like glow, every day. Through this TV Commercial, we are trying to build synergies between the traditional Haldi ubtan and Mamaearth Ubtan face wash and we hope this thought resonates with our consumers and they come forward and choose #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally with Mamaearth.”

Commenting on the campaign Gaurav Nabh, Chief Executive Officer, Korra, said "We are proud to be part of MamaEarth's effort as it expands across geographies and focuses on leveraging regional celebrities to build a deeper consumer connect. Our latest work on MamaEarth’s new non-toxic Ubtan face wash features Samantha, one of the leading actresses in India. The film is canvased around the insight that the need to look your best is never felt more than on your wedding day and one regime closely linked to this occasion is the use of Ubtan to attain flawless glow. With this, we at Korra continue to work with MamaEarth to make it the personal care and wellness brand of choice for millennials across India & the world"

Commenting on the campaign Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Korra added “We have always believed in telling stories that cut across geographies. But with the new Ubtan glow product we realized that the need of the product remains the same, but the context should be a bit different for the South market. With Samantha on board, the new Ubtan glow film beautifully tells how easy it is to get the same wedding glow, every day in a cute slice of life situation which we all shall relate to.”

The film is a 30 second TV commercial. Mamaearth has created another edit of 15 seconds to showcase the banter between the wedding attendees.

