In ITC Fiama’s new TVC, Sara Ali Khan indulges in the joy of washing hands

ITC Fiama recently launched a new television commercial featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan for the handwash portfolio that is designed to keep the hands soft and supple.

The film is a conversational banter between two friends and the surprising discovery of very soft hands in a refreshing home garden setting. The film showcases Sara indulging in the joy of washing hands, thereby keeping her hands soft and happy.

“In recent times, one of the most altered habits is hand washing. With increased frequency of handwashing, one of the issues that consumers often face is that their hands often become rough and dry. Consequently, hand wash as a category has gone beyond just hygiene. Keeping the ever-evolving needs of the consumers in mind, ITC Fiama has introduced Handwashes that not only meet the consumers’ hygiene needs but have been designed with natural essential oils that keep your hands feeling soft and happy,” the company said.

Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, ITC Fiama comments on the new TVC, “Fiama has been a pioneer in the industry with their consistent churn of innovative products and the new Fiama Handwash is one my favourites in their portfolio. Fiama personifies everything fun, joyful and vibrant for me. The gentle act of washing my hands with Fiama hand wash keeps them soft and clean. Self-care takes me on a journey of being refreshed and relaxed, to take on a new day – it is always a mood uplifting journey with Fiama!”

