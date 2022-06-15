I wish I had been a winner of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 when I was under 30: Josy Paul

The 9th edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 announced its list of winners in Mumbai last night at a dynamic ceremony attended by some of the biggest names from the agency eco-system – creative, design, media, digital and ad-tech. Apart from celebrating the success of young creative and technical talents, who have outdone their peers to reach great heights, the event also saw a series of short yet engaging addresses by luminaries of the M&E and advertising landscapes.

Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India, speaking about what he wished he had when he was 30, said, “They call you winners of IMPACT 30 Under 30; I wish I had been a winner of IMPACT 30 Under 30 when I was under 30. But instead of that, I was busy trying to emotionally blackmail clients by threatening to jump out of windows. I wish I had been a winner of IMPACT 30 Under 30 when I was under 30 but instead, I was running off to Goa with my partner every time a client bombed my work. I wish I had been a winner of IMPACT 30 Under 30 when I was under 30 but instead, I was roaming around the streets of Mumbai taking random pictures for our campaigns.”

He went on in a similar vein, recounting that he had been too busy having a blast to win awards, but wished he had. He went on to congratulate the winners, saying, “You make the work better, and that’s why you’re here. You love what you do, and you put yourself out in the world. There’s no separation from you and your work because your work is you.”

He added that the winners bring something unique to the process, and as someone 'born in an earthquake' knew what it means to be restless. He exhorted them to seek expression, not approval, saying, “Don't be afraid to bring your difference to the table. Find your unique trait and use that, even if it's a weakness because for me creativity is about not knowing but the joy of searching and the reward is the discovery.”

He concluded by noting that everyone gets a second chance and so, “In my next life, I hope I get the Impact 30 under 30.”

