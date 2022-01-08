I admired Gerson's willingness to give freely of his time: Sam Balsara

Gerson da Cunha was the quintessential advertising man; full of ideas, versatile, witty and with a wonderful command of the written and spoken English. He was leader of Lintas for many years and the original Brand Builder of many brands, notably many Lever brands. Like most advertising greats of the time, he did not restrict himself to advertising but also made a mark as a theatre personality.



I worked with him closely on some projects, including serving on Subhas Ghosal Foundation and ECO India. I admired his commitment, willingness to give freely of his time and his mastery over the English language. It was always a pleasure to listen to him and I admired his facility of the English language.



In later years, he devoted his life to public causes. He loved his city Bombay and wanted to do a lot for it and did succeed with the NGO that he founded, AGNI.



What a man and what a life. May his soul rest in peace.

