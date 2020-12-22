Honeygate leads to drop in TV ad volume, but print advertising for honey surges: TAM Adex

Latest data points to ad volumes for ‘Honey’ category dropping by 37% between December 2 and 12 on TV but print skyrocketing 64 times compared to November 21 – December 1

The ‘Honey Adulteration’ controversy that rocked the industry a few weeks ago made its effect felt on ad volumes in December. According to the latest TAM Adex report, the advertising volume on TV dropped for category 'Honey' by 37% during December 2- December 12, 2020, as compared to November 21- December 1, 2020. However, during the same period, advertising volume in Print media skyrocketed by 64 times for the category.

The report also stated that in 2019, ad volume on TV dropped by 24% during December 2- December 12. Similarly, during the same period, print media too saw a decline of 8% in ad volumes compared to Nov 21- Dec 1.

Industry experts believe that post controversy to create awareness about their brands has led to an increase in advertising. However, TV ad volumes remained low while print advertising grew 64 times doesn’t offer clarity on the revenues. An increase in ad volumes doesn’t necessarily point to increase in revenue.

“Honey is not a very big category. The day this news broke out, all the leading brands in the category did a full page or a half-page advertisement. Also, not sure if print Adex is growing as print ads are coming out at a huge discount which could be one of the major reasons why the brands in the category advertising more in print media,” said a media planner on the condition of anonymity.

As per the TAM data, in the current period (December 2- December 12, 2020) only one brand had positive growth on TV compared to Nov 21- Dec 1, 20. Patanjali Honey grew more than 100% whereas Saffola Honey, Dabur Honey, Lion Kashmir Honey, Zandu Pure Honey witnessed a drop on TV.

Whereas on Print media, a total of eight brands advertised in Dec 2- Dec 12 '20 compared to just two brands between Nov 21- and Dec 1 '20.

Another media planner added, “Print is more informative and establishes brands’ credibility which could be another reason why ‘Honey category’ brands have been advertising on print media. Usually, brands in this category are not very high on spendings. Also, currently, print ads are coming with some discounts and offers which makes the print medium more lucrative for advertising than the TV.”

On December 2, 2020, the report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that top brands have been selling honey adulterated with syrup procured from rice, corn, beetroot and sugarcane. These products have also managed to give Indian tests a slip. The report also added that almost all brands of honey being sold in Indian markets are adulterated with sugar syrup.

However, all the leading brands have denied the reports, calling them baseless. They said that their product is 100% pure and free from any adulteration.