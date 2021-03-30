Holi ads that made a splash

Like bright colours that are smeared on faces during Holi, brands, like always, didn’t leave a chance to fill our feed with colours. This year too, brands seized that opportunity, but few ads managed to stand out over the rest. From capturing the essence of the festival to spreading the message on celebrating safely amidst Covid, we list out Holi ads that managed to make a splash this year.

Surf Excel

The best among the lot, Surf Excel’s latest Holi campaign takes forward its unique 'Daag Achhe Hain' brand proposition and continues to use colours as a medium of ‘togetherness’. This year, it shows how the colours of Holi can help bridge emotional distances and bring hearts closer, despite physical distancing. Surf Excel’s latest campaign #RangAchheHain shows a heart-warming gesture by an innocent boy who wishes to include his friend Rancho, an elderly neighbour, in the Holi celebrations. On realizing that Rancho cannot be included in the festivities like everyone else, he decides to have his own ingenious yet responsible celebration with Rancho. The TVC builds the emotional quotient as the boy says, ‘Mere haath nahi pahunchenge, isliye rang pahuncha diye." The ingenuity of the boy and his empathy towards Rancho brings alive the true spirit of Holi and demonstrates that physical distance should not deter emotional connections, a fact vividly showcased in the ad.

Burger King

To throw light on this substantial change of doing away with synthetic colours in its food, Burger King India decided to launch its latest digital campaign #ColorIsForHoliNotFood on Holi. The campaign, which includes a digital video as well, emphasizes on the need to put colours to good use and reiterates its commitment to provide authentic taste to its guests.

FBB

Uniting colours with love, fashion destination FBB by Future Group along with NDMPL has introduced a Holi campaign - #FilterWaliHoli. While we cannot consciously celebrate & hold gatherings, the idea of ‘celebration’ continues with fbb’s Filter Wali Holi. The brand has launched a filter on Instagram called #FilterWaliHoli, where every individual who tries on the filter, experiences the same ecstatic feeling digitally! fbb along with NDMPL have come together to celebrate Holi in its original style and form. They have also launched a film, ‘Holi Ka Har Rang, fbb Ke Sang’ along with sensational custom audio, which is fun, youthful, upbeat, and groovy. This film comprises moments that are filled with extreme enthusiasm and glee. It showcases, not only the segments and ingredients of Holi but also captures the vibrancy and vigor of the film.

Bajaj Allianz Life

Bajaj Allianz Life has released an endearing digital campaign #BuraNaMano featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, its brand ambassador. The one-minute video brings out the message of celebrating the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us. Just as different colours make the festival more beautiful, the campaign is also about how the several different ideas and thoughts we all have, make us a diverse, yet collective unit, which can co-exist with different thoughts.



Bausch + Lomb India

Bausch + Lomb India has launched a digital campaign urging consumers to remove their lenses while celebrating the festival of colours. While the festival is celebrated joyously, regrettably most of the Holi colours sold these days contain harmful chemicals that can be extremely detrimental to the eyes. The brand through this campaign advises consumers to practice caution. The digital ad starts with a montage of four people removing their contact lenses, which is followed by splashes of colours on their faces leading up to the message – This Holi, Don’t forget to take off your contact lenses. For all other days, you have Bausch + Lomb.

