H&M's campaign for its India exclusive festive collection is 'Brighter than Ever'

This festive season, international fashion retailer H&M, is taking the narrative forward from their campaign last year Brighter Than Ever, unveiling an India exclusive collection for the festive season.

With the release of the 2021 festive collection, H&M’s second iteration of their campaign, Brighter Than Ever, embodies a message of hope for everyone looking forward to celebrating again this year- whether we celebrate alone, with a loved one, or with our closest friends. The campaign captures the essence of the feeling of hope that seemed so distant after the tumultuous year that when we come together in unique ways to make the most of festivities, now lies within us, and shines Brighter than Ever.

The film brings together a diverse and inclusive cast of personalities who represent the ethos of the brand. Leading the same we have national award-winning actor Rajkumar Rao, IMDB breakout star Sanjana Sanghi, along with award-nominated actors Adarsh Gourav and Ishwak Singh. In addition to them the film features a host of interesting people from different walks of life.

Notably, the cast featured pieces from the conscious range, garments made from more sustainable materials - a move towards the brands continuous efforts towards circular fashion with a broader vision for a brighter future ahead. H&M continues to consistently increase the use of more sustainable materials in their product range with the festive collection featuring more sustainable materials such as Recycled Polyester, Tencel, Organic Cotton, Recycled Silk to name a few.

The collection is playful, fun, and glamorous with a charming range of dresses, jumpsuits and separates featuring vivid prints along with rhinestone, glitter and sequin work in a range of festive colours such as beige, gold, burgundy, lilac and silver that help the garments to seamlessly blend into everyday life as well as celebrations. The Men’s range features relaxed yet smart silhouettes such as shirts, joggers and utility pieces that are designed to transition from day to night with a sense of ease, comfort and style. The collection has 93 unique articles with price points starting at ₹699 for kids, ₹999 for Womenswear and ₹1299 for Menswear.

“Our post-pandemic reality has created a need to be mindful and conscious in every aspect of the lives we lead. The second iteration of our festive campaign, Brighter Than Ever, is extremely special for H&M India as we pave the way towards a sustainable fashion future by adding more conscious materials in the collection. At H&M, our purpose is to make it possible for everyone to look and feel good. Created exclusively for India, Brighter Than Ever has been shaped to embody that and much more! says, Amit Kothari, Head Marketing & Communications - H&M India.

The collection will be available in-stores and online at www.hm.com and Myntra from 21st October 2021 in India.

