Hindware Italian Tiles launches new campaign ‘broken not waste’

Hindware Italian Tiles from the house of Hindware has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘BROKEN NOT WASTE’. Conceptualised and executed by Hindware Italian Tiles and Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects. It encourages consumers to adopt a sustainable approach by reusing or recycling broken tiles. As part of the campaign, Hindware has partnered up with Delhi Street Art – DSA Foundation to create stunning mosaics using waste tiles and view broken tiles as a valuable resource that can be repurposed and used creatively.

The campaign involves creating vibrant mosaics of 32 square feet at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School and Surjit Wasu Memorial School in New Delhi. The mosaics were created by a team of talented artists, interior designers and architects who used their creativity and skills to transform waste tiles into beautiful works of art. The entire project is part of Hindware’s commitment to sustainable design and their efforts to reduce waste.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said "As the leader in the bathroom industry in India, we felt that we had a responsibility to address the issue of waste produced through renovation and construction. Our campaign ‘Broken Not Waste’ is another step towards raising awareness for usage of the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects and encourage people and industry leaders to adopt sustainable practices. With this campaign, we further strengthen our commitment to sustainability and our aim to reduce environmental impact through innovation and creativity.”

Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited, said “At Hindware, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our impact on the environment. Art has the power to create awareness and therefore we have partnered with Delhi Street Art – DSA to transform waste tiles into one-of-a-kind artwork. These murals will be symbol of our commitment to sustainable practices and encourage other to follow the same”

Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes commented, “Our main purpose with the ‘Broken Not Waste’ initiative is to promote a sustainable mindset, with the tile and construction industry at the centre of it. So, the campaign communication focused on providing simple, practical solutions to combat the issue, while sensitising the audience about it. Moreover, the mosaic art installations give a physical presence to the idea and serve as a tangible representation of the impact garnered by the initiative.”

The campaign launch coincides with the National Tile Day on February 23, 2023. The brand will take this step further and looks forward to scaling it up in the future. Both mosaics created under the ‘Broken Not Waste’ campaign were unveiled in New Delhi, and more art pieces are expected to be created across the country. This innovative project is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in promoting sustainable living and reducing waste. Additionally, Hindware has partnered up with dealers, interior designers, and architects for extending the efforts of the campaign to address the tile waste issue right from the designing to end construction of a building and adopt corrective measures to reduce the impact.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)