Hindware Appliances launches first phase of multimedia campaign for its range of chimneys

Hindware Appliances, today, announced the launch of the first phase of a new multimedia campaign for its IoT, voice, and gesture-enabled range of chimneys. The campaign highlights the essence of silence using its trademark ‘MaxX Silence’ Technology feature which produces less noise when compared to conventional auto-clean chimneys. The campaign is being launched across TV Channels such as Sony set max, Colors, Aaj Tak, etc. in multiple regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Oriya. This will be followed by digital activations with a dedicated video to build awareness.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, the TVC follows the story of a newly-married couple where the husband wants to impress his wife by cooking for her and the wife doesn't want to interrupt her husband's attempts by telling him how to do it properly. The film plays out silently while a voiceover narrates the recipe of a happy married life and the key role silence plays in it. Silence, which is of course enabled by the Optimus iPro’s ‘MaxX Silence’ feature.

The TVC features an upscale kitchen where the enthusiastic husband is trying to impress his wife by making brunch for her. Things don’t go as planned and things start burning, but, instead of his wife interrupting him and telling him how to cook properly, she uses the IoT function of the chimney to help him. Although the food he makes at the end may not taste great but the wife knows that sometimes the things that are left unsaid are far tastier.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), said, “At Hindware Appliances, we are delighted to drive innovation that brings joy to our consumers’ life. With noise being the biggest pain point while operating chimneys in the kitchen, we feel that there is a need to innovate and present solutions that enhances lifestyle alongside the overall cooking experience. And our trademark ‘MaxX Silence’ technology in chimneys offers exactly this by maintaining silent operation as compared to other chimneys. Our IoT range of voice-enabled chimneys empowers the consumers by giving them access to all the controls on their smartphone or simply operate using voice commands or gestures. With this, our consumers can now choose from India’s largest range of technologically superior silent chimneys and empower themselves to do more.”

Kaul further added, “Through our latest TVC, we wanted to spotlight the functionality of our IoT-enabled silent chimneys in the simplest way possible. And thanks to the creative minds of everyone involved, we were able to achieve it most suitably”.

Commenting on the TVC, the film’s director, Anthony Karbhari said, “Visually, all I wanted to do was simply enhance the capability of the film turning into a relatable moment between a newly wedded couple. The performances of the actors directly relate to the product feature of being silent. The visuals of the film possess a fresh and vibrant look and feel. Even though the visuals are well lit at all times they unleash a cinematic and moody tone to it which seamlessly elevates and gets aspirational”.

Arjun Suri, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group added, “Since consumers are cooking at home more than ever before, we wanted to show that silence is not only important while cooking but also in life and in our relationships. After all, what allows us to come closer to our loved ones are not the louder or noisier moments but those little moments of love full of comfortable silences”.

