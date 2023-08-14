Himalaya BabyCare’s campaign encourages greener & healthier India this I-Day
The DVC is titled 'Procession'
Himalaya BabyCare has launched a Digital Video Commercial (DVC) titled 'Procession' as a tribute to India's Independence Day. This poignant DVC captures the essence of freedom, unity, and the importance of a clean environment.
Set against a backdrop of soul-stirring music, 'Procession' opens with a captivating scene of a procession featuring young children dressed in traditional Indian attire – a heartfelt nod to the country's rich heritage. As the procession winds its way through a picturesque landscape, the children's voices rise in harmony, singing lyrics that celebrate the spirit of progress and determination.
The heartwarming visual narrative unfolds as the children enthusiastically pick up litter from a coastal beach – a compelling metaphor for their commitment to preserving the beauty of their nation and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment. The DVC beautifully captures the moment when these young heroes, inspired by the past and driven by hope for the future, come together to clean their surroundings and contribute to a better world.
"Every child and family deserve a future filled with health, happiness, and pride in their nation. Through this DVC, we encourage everyone to join us in supporting the 'Swachh Bharat' movement and take steps towards a more sustainable and prosperous India. This Independence Day, let us rise together to pave the way for a cleaner, healthier, and better tomorrow. Our unity is our strength, and our commitment to preserving our nation's natural beauty and resources will be the legacy we leave for generations to come," commented hakravarthi N V, Director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company.
Himalaya BabyCare's commitment to the well-being of children and families is reflected in their range of products that are free from harmful chemicals, parabens, mineral oil, SLS, SLES, and synthetic colours. Recommended by doctors and trusted by parents across the country, Himalaya BabyCare continues to be the No. 1 choice for safe and gentle baby care.
This Independence Day, Kalyan Jewellers salutes India’s ‘Stories of Courage’
The film is a tale of fortitude, elegance, and perseverance that has contributed to shaping India's indomitable spirit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers, unveils its Independence Day campaign film, a heartfelt tribute to the nation's armed forces for their unwavering service, sacrifice, and commitment. Commemorating the 76th Independence Day, the brand presents a captivating tale of fortitude, elegance, and perseverance that has contributed to shaping India's indomitable spirit.
The film's poignant narrative takes audiences on an emotive odyssey, not only highlighting the unyielding resolve of our soldiers and their families but also challenging age-old societal norms. From the film's captivating opening scene, where the beautiful Regina Cassandra dons bridal elegance, to its closing moments where she dons a uniform, dutifully answering the call of service, a surprising plot twist deftly reverses traditional gender roles. This transformation underscores the film's central message – that a woman can embody both grace and strength in equal measure.
The ad film masterfully depicts dignity and grace entwined with unyielding strength, all the while emphasizing the paramount importance of collective responsibility and gender-neutral involvement in shaping the nation's destiny. A potent reminder that bravery knows no gender boundaries and strength is an inherent trait within all individuals.
The film's artistry shines not just in its compelling storyline, but also in the nuanced, subdued acting that powerfully resonates with the audience through expressions and gestures.
As the Independence Day Month coincides with the 200th showroom launch of brand Kalyan Jewellers, the company has announced exciting discounts and offers to commemorate this momentous occasion. As part of its ‘Celebrating 200 Showrooms’ campaign, customers can avail up to 25% off on making charges on all gold jewellery purchases*, and on studded jewellery purchases a flat discount of 25% off can be availed on stone value*. Customers will be entitled to receive a raffle coupon on every purchase from Kalyan Jewellers and 200 lucky customers chosen through an electronic raffle draw will win a 2-gram gold coin.
Tribes launches India’s first non-traditional creative agency
1.618 Studios aims to provide bespoke creative solutions across OOH, retail and digital touchpoints
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:22 AM | 3 min read
Tribes has announced the addition of an unconventional new member to its clan: 1.618 Studios.
The specialist brand derives its name from the 'Golden Ratio,' a mathematical concept applied to imbue harmony and aesthetic balance into design. It reinforces the agency’s commitment to strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and function, logic and emotion across its work.
The logo itself adheres to this ratio, serving as the perfect visual representation of everything the agency stands for. The vibrant, contemporary design draws inspiration from the geometrical representation of the ratio, incorporating lines and circles to form its numbers. The bright blue decimal point has been borrowed from the Tribes logo, subtly hinting towards the agency’s origins.
1.618 Studios is a first-of-its-kind non-traditional creative agency that works with brands to craft bespoke designs and communication for OOH, Retail and Digital media.
The agency opens its doors today and offers a variety of services ranging from outdoor to digital design solutions. On the retail front, the brand offers a wide gamut of services that include KV creation and POSM designing. To help brands immerse customers into their unique worlds, 1.618 Studios also conceptualises and designs brand experience centres. The digital arm is all about creating stunning visuals you can’t scroll past.
Speaking about the new offering, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group, which has been partnering with Tribes for a long time, said, “Max Pub, a unit of Tribes, has been a great partner to OMG and have delivered some fantastic solutions for our clients. With this new creative agency launch it’s a step in the right direction and I believe it will bring back creativity to the forefront and is the need of the hour. I am sure this new initiative from Tribes will further strengthen Tribes' offering and we wish them the very best.”
Gour Gupta, Chairman of Tribes Group, said “Brands want to move beyond using screen grabs of their TVCs with minor adapts for their OOH campaigns because they don’t even break the clutter, let alone enhance brand recall. The true potential of digital billboards and anamorphic hoardings needs to be explored further. We want to help these brands truly connect with their audiences and get their money’s worth in non-traditional spaces.”
This zeal for breaking the mould extends into the agency’s approach to retail solutions, where it’s crucial to entice and convince shoppers. 1.618 Studios aims to provide clients with insight-backed creatives that influence shopper behaviour by optimally utilising every touchpoint on their in-store journeys. It believes that its urgency-inducing, conversion-driven communication paired with compelling design can make any product fly off the shelves.
Consumers only spare a few precious seconds of their attention for brand communication when they’re scrolling through their phones, putting the pedal to the metal, and browsing store aisles. Any creative deployed in these spaces needs to be tailored for the touchpoint and the audience’s state of mind, to make them pause and interact with your brand.
At a time when creatives on these mediums are mere extensions of brands’ mainline campaigns, the agency emphasises the importance of a medium-first perspective for every idea.
Disruption through tech innovation will be one of its focus areas, especially for OOH and shopper spaces. The objective of 1.618 Studios is to evolve with technology, to consistently create meaningful and impactful experiences for brands and their customers.
This year, India is our third-most successful market for new biz: Hamish Davies, Wavemaker
In an exclusive interaction with e4m, Hamish Davies, Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Wavemaker, shares insights on the changes in the pitch process, client expectations and more
By Simran Sabherwal | Aug 14, 2023 8:19 AM | 13 min read
Hamish Davies, Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Wavemaker, spoke exclusively to exchange4media on how the process of pitching has changed in the last six years. According to him, while the fundamentals remain the same, the complexity has increased.
Davies threw light on client expectations from a network agency and why delivering true value is the key proposition that today’s clients look for. He also explained why he believes Wavemaker was the destination of new economy clients within GroupM and why he saw India as ‘a power in the industry’ in the coming years.
Edited excerpts:
You are closely involved in the pitching process globally at Wavemaker. In your view, how has the process changed over the last few years?
I have been doing this for over six years and over that time I have seen quite a major evolution in the way things are done. The fundamentals are still the same, people want to have a great progressive offer; they want to work with those they like talent wise and they need to get good value. Those fundamentals have not changed, what has changed is with the technological advancements the sheer pivot of our business from very standard planning and buying through to a very progressive offer – very digitally centric, end-to-end solutions and importantly increasingly consultancy services. So, higher grade needs which weren’t on the radar five years ago. The fundamentals are the same but, actually, it is getting more complex.
What does the client expect from an agency now?
For a big network provider like us (Wavemaker) – we are part of GroupM and the largest by far in India. Wavemaker India is a very big network in its own right and holds the same position elsewhere – the expectation is to provide all services that are likely to be required. So, obviously core planning and buying, end-to-end solutions in terms of audience and data work, inter-platforms, then seamless delivery, true end-to-end solutions and then consultancy services – anything from addressability or content or applied innovation, a lot of the progressive areas – AI, how to use the Metaverse effectively, all those higher-grade needs that didn’t exist three or four years ago. Now there is an expectation that we as a network should and can deliver those as well.
A big part of the pitching process is the price point. So is price still the biggest consideration when it comes to the pitching process?
It’s not about price, it’s about value. We have to deliver the true value, and an element of the value is obviously media pricing. GroupM is in a fortunate position as the market share allows us to provide that hygiene of great pricing but it is about value too.
It is about the overall value - the talent we provide, the calibre and cost of that talent, the commercials and also the opportunities we can provide in terms of outcome-based solutions as well. Historically, it has been about ensuring the price is as low as possible. As a business, we are pivoting now to outcome-based models, so don’t pay us for what the offer is, pay us for what we deliver to you. It’s early days still but as more digitises and there is a more direct link made between the investment made in advertising and the delivery of sales or whatever the matrix is for that campaign, we can join those things up better in a digital environment and shift to an outcome-based model.
With tighter budgets and the focus more on ROI or now on delivery, how do you deliver the value?
The challenge is how we can actually measure that - the cause-and-effect dynamic. In an old analogue world that was pretty much impossible, you could do retrospective economics to show M&M modelling and it could show to a degree what had happened in the past and what made the action happen. So, it was cause and effect but it was all retrospective.
In a digital world, you can do that in real time i.e. connecting up in the performance world now what activity you do and what response you get. As we get smarter with that, we can actually build business models based on outcomes which is ultimately what the client wants. The client wants to get maximum return from their investment, so if we can guarantee an outcome and if we can be remunerated on an outcome basis then that’s a win-win for both parties. The ultimate goal of an activity is to drive outcomes.
With technology such as ChatGPT and AI being the centre of conversations, what excites you?
It’s early days, we’ve been working with AI for several years now, in terms of our optimisation systems. We have an amazing tool called Architect which helps craft audiences and optimises them to media channels and comes out with great optimised media plans and solutions. We have been working on that from a functional basis but a very important mix is the core business for us. We’ve been doing that for years.
In the short term, for now, we see huge efficiencies and effectiveness gains by allowing machines to do things that are better done by machines than humans. What that allows us to do is take out some of the functional roles that used to be done by humans, is now done better by computers but allows the humans we have to use their time to do more creativity and more of the differentiators that is really going to make a difference in terms of effectiveness – more creativity, more time for strategic solutions. It allows us to spend less time on the operation and function aspects and more time on the thinking and creativity. That’s the first big change for us as a business.
In terms of how AI can really fundamentally change the business, in terms of creation of addressable content, creative and all the other areas that it can get involved in, it’s very early days for us but we are seeing some very exciting opportunities come through with the initial campaigns that we are deploying AI in its new sense. One example of that we are doing is now for the British Royal Navy. They had a real challenge in recruiting diverse audiences to the Navy - more women, ethnic minorities, people from different socio-economic groups. The Navy was quite a bastion of white male and the Royal Navy were very keen to diversify that to really embrace and reflect British society now. They now deploy with the help of Wavemaker in the UK a bot which basically helps the recruitment process over a 12-months period.
When you are looking to go into the Armed Forces, it is a very long recruitment process but we have developed is a bot that helps first attract and engage new audiences but then keeps a dialogue going with the prospects throughout the 12-months recruitment process. I can’t go into specifics for confidentiality reasons but that is proving to be hugely effective for initial recruitment but then importantly keeping people throughout the process. Their ROIs in the areas we have focussed on have just gone through the roof, which is amazing, but importantly it is also generating so many more insights that the Royal Navy is using throughout their organisation. These are just a few of the initial campaigns that we are truly unleashing the power of AI and what we are seeing now is very exciting. So, smart application for different types of communication challenges is really going to have a step change in effectiveness and the way we do things going forward.
Are there any examples from India or APAC region that you would like to share with us?
Our best case study worldwide is the work we did with Shah Rukh Khan for Cadbury’s Dairy Milk during the pandemic. The work he did in terms of optimisable addressable solutions to a very micro level across India promoting small businesses, it won the Titanium Lion in 2022 at Cannes and won again for ROI Effectiveness in 2023. It was great to see that some of the very best work is coming out of India through Wavemaker and Ogilvy in partnership. That’s probably our best example.
From being a media agency, Wavemaker is now positioned as a brand consultant. How does this positioning help Wavemaker and your clients?
A modern media agency needs to cover all areas of communication and where things are going. So, we have set up a consultancy community which is headquartered between New York and London but every major market including India has the services which are areas outside the core business but absolutely fundamental to the growth. Applied innovation would be a good example of one of the key areas of the consultancy club where we work with clients to experiment in new areas of media and tech that are really going to make a difference. Last year obviously a lot of work about the Metaverse, this year it has been a lot about AI but it’s a division that is always looking what’s next and we always encourage our clients to experiment at the earliest opportunity. The consultancy group look at this and also content, addressability, all types of data tools and technology and we are finding that helps us to stay ahead and make sure that we can get in there first and get the learnings because those learnings – the timeline between innovation and a mass activation is getting shorter and shorter. We need to be in there quick and we need to scale up fast.
You hold dual roles – of the Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer - how do both the roles complement each other?
We work in a very competitive category – in terms of clients and talent as well. It is really important that every effort we do is focused on making sure that Wavemaker is seen as an amazing destination for clients and talent. As such we wanted to make sure that everything we do from a marketing perspective is 100% focused on driving growth for our talent, clients and new business. So, by putting those two roles together the initiatives I do, I know are going to be right to drive talent – to get more talent in and retain the talent we have - and also make sure that when we do initiatives for at a public level, in terms of PR and other elements, they are very much focused on the type of client partners we want in the future. So, by bringing those two together it allows you to have a single message across all areas.
What is the growth that you are looking at – in the short term and the long term?
We tend to focus on two areas – traditional categories, we are very strong in FMCG and we want to extend across more of the traditional categories. Where we have been particularly successful is going for new economy clients that need to scale up globally or on a local level. We are very good at all the core business categories but where we have seen most growth in recent years has been with new economy clients and where they come to us is when they are ready to scale up, that’s new markets and new territories. So, for example we have been looking after Netflix since Day One of Netflix when they were sending out DVDs in the mail and obviously things have changed now. We look after Netflix across 30 odd markets. DoorDash is one of the biggest food delivery businesses in the world. We started a relationship with them and are now extending that relationship as it expands to international territories. Other businesses like Coinbase where we get them when they are already relatively successful in a domestic setting and then require rapid scale up across the network. That’s where we have found a sweet spot. We like to think we are the destination within GroupM for new economy clients.
A word on your team in India?
We have an amazing business in India. We have mentioned the Shah Rukh Khan Cadbury’s work and they do exceptional work. India is responsible for a big chunk of our awards globally. They are one of the most successful in terms of great work and I always say to all the other countries, ‘You need to be more Indian when it comes to celebrating great work’ because they are benchmarked. In terms of new business, we’ve always been a major player in India and this year has been no exception. This year they have already picked up Reckitt, they have retained Pernod Ricard which is a hugely prestigious piece of business for us that we are very happy to have retained and grow from there. There’s KRBL – the big basmati rice, local champion which is very important to a lot of Indians but also they have picked up a long tail of smaller pieces of business, there’s work for Johnson & Johnson and others. Those guys are on a roll right now and they are one of the markets I get most excited about. I was down in Mumbai a few weeks ago and just learning how they do things because they have a unique way of doing things but they are highly successful.
What’s the challenge in maintaining the momentum when it comes to retaining clients and winning new business?
I would like to talk about opportunities first because India is now the most populous nation in the world. I think in the next few years India is going to join the Premier League when it comes to just a power in the industry, just pure demographics if nothing else alone. Already, I am seeing this year India has been our third most successful market in terms of new business. The US is first, obviously the volume of business is high, then China, no great surprise, but India now ranks number three in terms of new business growth for us worldwide. I see a lot more potential not only because of the demographics, which are hugely important, but also in the progressive mentality of the country. I am seeing a lot of entrepreneurialism, a lot of exciting things happening in the digital space. It’s a very exciting country. There’s a downside as well, it tends to be quite bureaucratic but overall the outlook for India is very positive. I look at it as a market where I think it is just going to grow and grow for us in future years. Very excited about it.
RK Swamy files DRHP with SEBI
The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilized for working capital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 2:49 PM | 2 min read
RK Swamy Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The Company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to ₹ 2,150 million and an offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 Equity Shares by selling shareholders. The offer for sale comprises up to 1,788,093 Equity Shares by Srinivasan K Swamy, Up to 1,788,093 Equity Shares by Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, Up to 4,445,714 Equity Shares by Evanston Pioneer Fund L.P. and Up to 678,100 Equity Shares by Prem Marketing Ventures LLP.
The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilized for the funding of working capital, the funding of capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up a digital video content production studio, the funding of investment in IT infrastructure development of RK Swamy Limited, and the Material Subsidiaries, Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity, the funding of the setup of a new customer experience centres and computer aided telephonic interview centres as well as for general corporate purposes.
RK Swamy Limited is the largest Indian majority owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services. The integrated marketing communications business segment includes creative and digital content, media (including digital), events and activation planning, buying and executing; and others including public relations, social media management, and pharmaceutical communication. During Fiscal 2023, RK Swamy Limited released over 818 creative campaigns on behalf of clients across various media outlets, handled over 97.69 terabytes of data and have conducted over 2.37 million consumer interviews across quantitative, qualitative and telephonic surveys. The solutions and offerings are serviced by over 2,391 employees spread across 12 offices and 12 field locations across twelve cities, across the three business segments.
SBI Capital Markets Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.
D’Decor launches new campaign featuring Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’ has been created by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:48 PM | 2 min read
D’Décor has unveiled its new campaign ‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’ featuring star couple Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
The campaign centres around a heart-warming interaction between a loving husband and a wife emphasizing that curtains are not just visually appealing, but they also radiate warmth and comfort, making every home an ideal setting for creating beautiful stories and cherished memories. Shah Rukh in a charming twist, chooses to draw the curtain for his wife Gauri Khan, revealing the enchanting allure of D’Decor curtains and celebrating emotions that every home nurtures.
Speaking on the campaign, Sanjana Arora, Business Head-Retail & Blinds Domestic Distribution at D'Decor Exports said, “Our new campaign is inspired by the lessons of resilience and reflection that Covid brought to our lives, celebrating the new found appreciation for the sanctuary we call ‘Home’. During these challenging times, we learnt the importance of slowing down, catching a breath and finding solace in our personal spaces. With our new campaign, we embark on a voyage in transforming houses into homes and letting D’Décor be the tapestry that weaves your dreams into reality”.
Sanjay Arora, Managing Director at D’Décor said, “ There is a seamless synergy between D’Decor and its values being narrated by our favourite iconic couple Gauri and Shahrukh Khan with our newest campaign. The campaign focuses on our core category of curtains, weaving a captivating tale around the window at home, and many stories & moments it creates. As we journey through this campaign, we celebrate the emotions and connections that homes nurture. D’Decor curtains stand as the perfect embodiment of this idea, as an extension to the brand's tagline – “Beautiful Homes Tell Beautiful Stories”. Our beautiful collections of curtains are guaranteed to provide a style option for every home and will surely meet everyone’s personal style as they arrive at our stores this Diwali.”
D'Décor strongly believes that every story is imbued with pure emotions and deep connections. With the new campaign ‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’, the brand unfolds heartfelt moments of one’s home that deserve the perfect backdrop. D’Décor also expands its product offerings in the wide width curtain category, much matured blind collections that will be available across 1800 stores in the country to provide finest shopping experience for their consumers.
The creative agency of the campaign is Lowe Lintas.
HSBC’s film with Virat Kohli fosters a sense of belonging among Indian overseas students
The campaign comes as HSBC research* reveals the challenges faced by international citizens (including students and their parents) during their settling-in period
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:36 PM | 3 min read
As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, HSBC has unveiled a new digital campaign to nurture a sense of belonging among Indian overseas students. The campaign, aptly timed to coincide with India’s Independence Day, aims to bridge the geographical gap that can often separate Indian students studying abroad from their roots.
Designed to evoke nostalgia for Indian overseas students, the social experiment campaign shows cricket legend Virat Kohli, an embodiment of discipline and commitment, surprise a group of UK international students as he unexpectedly joins their gully cricket match – instantly igniting joy and excitement. A poignant 30-second film masterfully captures the essence of the Indian spirit through the universal language of cricket transcending borders.
In the film, Virat Kohli, who resonates with the aspirations of young Indians both at home and abroad, mulls over the emotions that accompany the decision to send a child abroad for education.
The campaign comes as HSBC research* reveals the challenges faced by international citizens (including students and their parents) during their settling-in period. The research highlights that they would benefit from more support, especially as their experience on the ground may be different to what their parents are anticipating or perceiving.
Of those surveyed, international students generally take longer (9.53 months) to feel like they belong than other international citizens (8.31 months), such as expats and investors.
From this research, HSBC developed a campaign idea that celebrates the emotions a parent and their child go through when moving abroad for study. The objective of the campaign was to help inspire international students and their parents to believe they can create a new sense of belonging in their new home abroad with something that is so close to home.
The social experiment campaign is directed towards the international offerings of HSBC for international students. In India, the campaign will be live across digital and owned channels to drive top-of-mind awareness of HSBC amongst international students and their parents.
Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “The flow of international students has been steadily increasing over the last few years, reaching a record high in 2022 and is expected to surpass in 2023. International education represents an important opportunity for HSBC. For international students and their parents, our proposition extends beyond conventional banking with offerings such as planning support, beyond banking, cross border banking, account opening set up and global support. With an expansive array of offerings, we are strategically poised to bolster various aspects of the journey for international students, positioning ourselves for significant growth.”
On the campaign, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Gully cricket with Virat Kohli celebrates the unbreakable bond that bridges distances and cultures whether at home or abroad. Through the campaign, we are reiterating our purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. We are committed to invest for the long-term success of our clients globally, fostering a sense of belonging that transcends borders and resonates with international students and their parents.”
Recently, HSBC India had unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their new brand influencer Virat Kohli. The campaign highlights HSBC's purpose of "Opening up a world of opportunity" as it works to support the goals of an aspirational India going global and features Virat in a never-before-seen avatar. More information available here.
Philips Airfryer’s latest campaign shows ‘what’s new on the menu’
Puts spotlight on the versatility of Philips Airfryer and the various recipes one can create using it
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Philips Airfryer has launched its new campaign ‘What’s new on the menu’ challenging the common misconception on the limited usage of the gadget when it comes to creating Indian recipes. The campaign emphasizes on appliance's versatility in the Indian setting, showcasing a variety of traditional, everyday dishes that can be expertly and easily prepared using the Philips Airfryer.
The campaign comprises three films which have been pivoted around some of the most basic ingredients like ‘besan’ (chickpea flour), Chicken and readily available vegetables such as ‘gobi’ (cauliflower) that can be found in today’s kitchen and Philips Airfryer’s ability to turn them into appetizing recipes. While the first film depicts two girls at the supermarket being amazed at the number of recipes that can be churned out using ‘Gobi’ (cauliflower), the second commercial captures flatmates discussing the variety of dishes that can be made with leftover ‘besan’ (chickpea flour) and the last one showcasing a couple awakened by a hen’s clucking sound when the half-asleep husband begins with a monologue on chicken-based munchies. All the flavours culminate into the Philips Airfryer, transforming everyday cooking into a wholesome experience.
The films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, also captures the Philips Airfryer’s unique rapid air technology which provides a 360-degree cooking results, allowing users to explore a variety of dishes, while cooking with up to 90% less fat.
Commenting on the new campaign, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), said, “The essence of our campaign lies in inspiring more and more Indian households to use the Philips Airfryer in everyday cooking. The idea was to showcase its versatility even with the most ordinary ingredients that can be found in our kitchen’s today along with encouraging our consumers to explore a wide array of homegrown delicacies from crispy snacks to hearty meals, prepared in a healthier and a more convenient way. Our endeavour continues to be to establish Philips Airfryer as the new way of cooking for Indians.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, added, “These commercials could have easily been for a food delivery service, or for a flavour-enhancing masala. Which is actually the point! An Aifryer commercial that breaks the codes of a typical Airfryer commercial. Whether it be showing college-going girls, or mouth-watering non-vegetarian dishes being prepared. Which we hope will help Philips Airfryer reach out to new and old audiences by making them look at the product in a new light. Of course, that the commercials also make you giggle, or chuckle, or (dare we hope) laugh, doesn't hurt either.”
The campaign will go live across Digital, TV and OTT platforms.
