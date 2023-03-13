Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign with Ranbir Kapoor

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new ad campaign for its recently introduced 110cc scooter – Hero Xoom. The new quirky commercial features the long-standing brand ambassador actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The campaign ‘Xoom Machale’ captures the essence of the new Hero Xoom.

The film opens with Ranbir catching his friend on the new Hero Xoom near an ice cream truck ordering double scoop Vanilla flavor. Excited at the sight of the Hero Xoom, Ranbir can’t help but paint the picture of the amazing adventures that await, enabled by segment and industry-first features of the new scooter. After talking about the scooter’s exciting features, such as corner-bending lights, wider tyres and zippy acceleration, he makes a cheeky comment advising his friend to take the untraveled roads and rather opt for an interesting flavor, just like the ride. To Ranbir’s surprise, this banter takes a quirky turn when his friend reveals that he has already experienced the adventures, and the plain vanilla scoop is meant for Ranbir as it appears he needs to have more fun with the perfect riding companion – Hero Xoom.

Resonating with the idea of the Hero Xoom, the campaign culminates with an interesting and catchy tagline “Ab Game Bada Banale, Xoom Machale”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said “We are thrilled to witness an overwhelming response to the Hero Xoom within just a few weeks. There is a great appeal coming in for its first-in-segment features and future-oriented technology which we are sure will redefine the experience in the scooter segment. With this new TVC campaign ‘Xoom Machale’, we are driving the message of Hero Xoom not just being a companion in your day-to-day chores but also in creating thrilling experiences through its contemporary design and supreme maneuverability.”

