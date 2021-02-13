'Heartbreaks can be sweet' says Britannia Little Hearts' latest campaign

The season of love is here and it’s all about making it extra special for our loved ones. As confessions of love begin, some find themselves at the start of a beautiful journey with their special someone. But, do all romantics get their sweethearts? Not really. Many also go through heartbreaks, however, each romantic gesture can be a sweet memory to remember. So why not celebrate those sweet heartbreaks! With that thought in mind, Britannia Little Hearts, launched a special campaign to reminisce those deeds of romance and make someone’s heartbreak a little sweeter.

The film takes us through the journey of a comedy of errors. This is the story of boy likes girl-girl likes another boy – life takes another turn. As a young Aman pulls the courage to leave a gift basket at Neha’s door, he hides away to see what his fate has in store. A curious Neha looks around for her admirer, not seeing anyone around, and she then makes a decision. Will love find a way? Or would there be broken hearts? This brand-new campaign by Britannia Little Hearts takes you on a fun ride that will make you believe that just like Little Hearts every little heartbreak can be loaded with sweetness too. And not just that, Britannia Little Hearts lets every consumer to send a personalized message in the film to someone they want to share the “Break some hearts” message with

To take this campaign a step ahead, the brand in a first-ever gives an opportunity to consumers to personalise this ad with a message for their loved ones, who has recently gone through heartbreak as a unique end slate to the film.

Talking about the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, “The season of love is upon us and while many are geared up to celebrate it with their loved ones, Britannia Little Hearts believes that both making of hearts and breaking of hearts is a light part of growing up. This one-of-a-kind campaign is a special attempt by Britannia Little Hearts to raise spirits and see the lighter, sweeter side to it. Britannia Little Hearts has always followed the proposition that its ok to #BreakSomeHearts and through this differentiated initiative we are enabling our consumers to personalise the film and share it with those they care about in a unique manner.”

“We’re excited to bring #BreakSomeHearts back this season to play up the sweeter, lighter side to heartbreaks, with an endearing comedy of errors narrative. The film strikes the perfect balance between cheeky and sweet, making heartbreaks bearable with a unique Little Hearts philosophy on this day dedicated to love. This piece for one of the most loved brands, also comes with a one-of-its-kind personalisation option that is just about the perfect pick-me-up for all the fallen hearts, come Valentine’s Day. ”- Priya Shivakumar, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India

The campaign is set to go live across Little Heart’s social media handles, and you can send in your messages in the comments section of the film or as a DM to the brand. The film is then customised with their message at the end and gets shared over DM with the viewers, who can then in turn share the personalised AD with their heartbroken friends and cheer them up by saying that heartbreaks are sweet as well.

